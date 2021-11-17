Malcolm X: Two men convicted of assassinating civil rights leader to be exonerated after 55 years

Two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X are reportedly expected to be exonerated - more than 50 years after the civil rights leader was shot and killed.

The exoneration of the two men, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, would represent an astonishing twist surrounding the killing of the one of the country consequential Black leader.

It would also mark a huge victory for those had argued the two men had been framed and that evidence was covered up.

The New York Times said the announcement about the two men, known at the time of the killing as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, could happen this week.

The two men spent decades in jail for the Feb 21 1965 killing at Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom.

Yet there have been doubts about their convictions since the outset.

The move followed a two-year investigation by officials from the office of Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, and lawyers for the two men, both of whom had always insisted they were innocent.

The Innocence Project, a New Orleans-based non-profit, which has helped clear many wrongly convicted prisoners over the past two decades, also helped with the probe. The group did not immediately respond to questions.

Mr Vance’s office pointed to a tweet in which he wrote: “NEWS: D.A. Vance, @innocence, and Shanies Law Office will move to vacate the wrongful convictions of two men for the murder of Malcolm X. More to come tomorrow.”

It said his office would be providing information about a formal announcement due to take place on Thursday.

In an interview, he told the Times that the investigation had found that the FBI and the New York City Police Department, had withheld key evidence that could have led to the men’s acquittal, have it been handed over more than 55 years ago.

He said the failures of the city’s law enforcement agencies could not be remedied, but “what we can do is acknowledge the error, the severity of the error”

He said: “This points to the truth that law enforcement over history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities. “These men did not get the justice that they deserved.”

Mr Aziz was paroled in 1985 and has persistently maintained his innocence. His lawyer, David Shanies, a civil rights attorney, also did not immediately respond to questions. Mr Aziz could not immediately be contacted.

The second man,Khalil Islam, died in 2009.

