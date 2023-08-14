Malcolm X, Sudoku and an airplane manual: These 13 books are banned in NC prisons

Malcolm X, Stephen King, coloring books and Captain Marvel are among the dozens of books banned from North Carolina prisons, according to a database created by The Marshall Project.

While the majority of the books are centered around discussions of sexuality, murder and organized crime such as The Kama Sutra, Detroit City Mafia, Cosplay Pinups, The Book of Satanic Magic and I Am A Hitman, a handful of titles are household names.

Here are 13 recognizable and eye-catching books banned in North Carolina prisons:

1. Birth of a White Nation: The Invention of White People and Its Relevance Today

Belgian author Jacqueline Battalora examines the origins of “whiteness” as a social construct and the ways race has shaped public policy in America.

2. Cessna 172 Training Manual SP Edition

A basic training guide for operating a Cessna 172, a popular type of small aircraft.

3. The Wikipedia Encyclopedia of Serial Killers: An A–Z Guide to History’s Most Heinous Murderers

Wikipedia’s anthology of high-profile serial killers such as Ted Bundy, The Zodiac Killer, John Wayne Gacy, Aileen Wuornos, Son of Sam, Jeffrey Dahmer and The BTK Killer.

4. DIY for Prisoners

A do-it-yourself guide to making day-to-day items in prison such as clotheslines and large soap bars.

5. Doctor Sleep

Stephen King’s sequel to his horror classic The Shining.

6. Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Freed

E.L. James’ bestseller trilogy describes the dark love affair between a literature student and an entrepreneur.

7. Brain Games Sudoku Large Print

A collection of Sudoku number puzzles.

8. Hip Hop Coloring Book East Coast Edition and Michael Myers Coloring Book

Two coloring books with one depicting images of hip hop stars like Busy Bee and Cardi B, and the other with images of the fictional slasher character from the Halloween franchise.

9. The Autobiography of Malcolm X

Alex Haley’s and Malcolm X’s book which was originally published in 1964, details the life of Civil Rights icon Malcolm X.

10. Shooter’s Bible: Guide to Concealed Carry

Brad Fitzpatrick’s explainer book of firearm terminology and Second Amendment discussion.

11. The Autobiography of Gucci Mane

Written while Gucci Mane was incarcerated, his autobiography details his experience of upbringing in rural Alabama to adulthood of rap stardom. It’s co-authored by Neil Martinez-Belkin.

12. The Big Bad Wolf

The ninth novel in James Patterson’s Alex Cross series centered around a Washington, D.C. homicide detective.

13. The Death of Captain Marvel

Jim Starlin’s Marvel comic book depicts the Avengers and Captain Marvel.

The complete list of banned books

Read the complete list of books banned in North Carolina prisons through The Marshall Project. You can also find the organization’s databases of books banned in prisons in other states at https://bit.ly/446AnBL.