Malcolm Turnbull questions Aukus submarine deal amid UK economy’s ‘existential problems’

Malcolm Turnbull has joined former prime minister Paul Keating in raising concerns over the Aukus submarine deal, as well as questioning the UK’s ability to continue massive investment in its military given its economic woes.

Turnbull questioned Australia entering into the $368bn Aukus pact, after Keating labelled it the “worst deal in all history” and the “worst international decision” by a Labor government since Billy Hughes attempted to introduce conscription.

Turnbull didn’t go as far, but the author of the scuttled French submarine deal was still scathing of the decision to abandon that agreement in favour of the US and UK pact, which he says will “take a lot more time, cost a great deal more money and have a lot more risk” than the deal Scott Morrison “recklessly cancelled”.

Turnbull said it was a “tragic omission” that further options with the French deal weren’t explored before it was torn up, and questioned whether Britain could sustain investment in its navy, given its substantial economic problems.

“The UK has real challenges and unlike France, it is not actually in the Asia-Pacific,” he said.

“The bottom line is their economy is sick. It’s got fundamental, sort of existential problems. And you’ve got to ask yourself whether Britain is going to be able to sustain investment in its navy and its military in the years ahead, given this huge demand that they’ve got elsewhere, not least the National Health Service.”

The former Liberal prime minister accepted the Aukus deal was “done and set” and there was no turning back from it, but said there were still questions which needed to be answered, including what would happen to naval staff trained in operating the nuclear submarines once they left the defence force.

“One of the challenges we face is going to be: what do they do when they finish their naval service? So in the United States, there is a big nuclear industry, so people will join the navy, get their nuclear training, engineering, physics and so forth. And then when they leave the navy and they get sick of, you know, sailing around under the water for months on end, they go and work in the nuclear industry.

“We don’t have one. So it’s going to be a challenge getting people to do this. It’s arduous work. But then young people will say, ‘OK, well, that’s great. I did my 10 years or 15 years in the navy, what do I do next? Go and train for something completely different? Or go and work overseas?’”

Turnbull said that issue could inevitably lead to Australia having a nuclear industry – something which has been dismissed by the Albanese government – as a flow-on effect of the deal, adding that these “practical issues” had been lost in the “hoopla and jingoistic extravagant headlines”.

Anthony Albanese is on his way back to Australia after the official announcement of the deal with the US president, Joe Biden, and the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday. The opposition has given its support to the deal it instigated while in government, however a fight is brewing over where cuts need to be made to pay for it.