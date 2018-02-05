Malcolm Jenkins joins Eagles teammates who will refuse to visit White House

At least three Philadelphia Eagles are already on the record saying they will not attend the White House should President Donald Trump extend an invitation to the newly crowned Super Bowl champs.

Eagles players Chris Long and Torrey Smith made clear their intentions not to attend even before their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, and teammate Malcolm Jenkins joined them after the game.

“I personally do not anticipate attending that,” Jenkins told CNN’s “New Day” on Monday morning.

Asked if he had a message for Trump, Jenkins said, “I don’t have a message to the president. My message has been clear all year. I’m about creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana or this entire country. I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancements in communities of color and low-income communities, and I want to see our relationships between communities and law enforcement be advanced. And that’s what myself and my peers have been pushing for for the last two years, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Jenkins helped found the Players Coalition, a group dedicated to racial equality that convinced the NFL to donate $89 million to their effort. Trump has been critical of players who protest inequality during the national anthem, calling former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others “sons of bitches” who deserve to be fired. Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem in the past.