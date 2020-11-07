Former Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins delivers cartful of food to Philadelphia election workers as vote count rolls on

As the 2020 presidential election continued into its fourth day, former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins wanted to make sure Philadelphia’s election workers were getting the food they needed.

The three-time Pro Bowler, now playing for the New Orleans Saints, escorted a full cart of food from local businesses — Keven Parker's Soul Food Cafe at Reading Terminal Market — to the people counting votes at the the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Per ESPN’s Tim McManus, Jenkins covered lunch for 300 workers.

The food donation was reportedly made in conjunction with Jenkins’ foundation, which aims to “empower youth to transcend the limits of their circumstance and reach their full potential,” according to its site.

Jenkins spent six seasons with the Eagles, and was a major part of the team’s first Super Bowl championship in 2018. Clearly, he still feels a connection to the city.

Malcolm Jenkins was a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Jenkins wasn’t even the only major athlete paying for food for election workers in a swing state, as Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young covered lunch for workers counting votes in Atlanta. The 2020 presidential election has seen a marked increase in engagement from professional athletes, especially as LeBron James’ More Than a Vote initiative pushes for access to voting in key areas.

Jenkins has also spoken extensively about social justice, even when it required confronting a teammate. Jenkins joined CNN in June as a contributor on national affairs.

As of Friday night, former vice president Joe Biden holds a lead of more than 25,000 votes over President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. Per the Associated Press’ map, a win in Pennsylvania would be enough to seal the presidency for the Democratic challenger.

In Philadelphia County specifically, Biden is winning more than 80 percent of the vote.

