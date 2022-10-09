Malcolm Hall, candidate for NC House District 51

Name: Malcolm Hall

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 66

Campaign website: www.electmalcolmhallforncdistrict51.org

Occupation: Not working

Education: Graduated

Have you run for elected office before? Yes, Vice President/Chief Steward of union

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: MLK marches, music labeling in ‘90’s, block party clean ups, highway litter clean up, bicycle helmet safety give away, and work for youth organizations.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Education — better funding for our educators, retention incentives, more school resource officers so the students feel safer.

Health care — expand Medicaid, restore respectability to the RDAC program.

Civic infrastructure — more community involvement when it comes to decision making, better water and sewer treatment facilities.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

Look at areas that are struggling and provide additional resources. Put some of the funds back into public service. The list is endless, but can be done.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

Funding and retention of educators is wrong. HB755 is not a solution.

*Editor’s Note: HB 755 is the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” a bill which would have banned teaching about gender or sexuality in grades K-3 and required teachers to notify parents if their child changes their name or pronouns.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

Undecided.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Politics has no place in what a person should or should not do with their body.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Undecided.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Diversity training educators.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.