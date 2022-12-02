Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's shares before the 7th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.35 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of MYR30.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out an unsustainably high 214% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad earnings per share are up 10.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad today.

