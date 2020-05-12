Malaysian charged with filming men in toilets at mall and commercial building

Image is a screengrab from Google Street View

SINGAPORE — A Malaysian man was on Tuesday (12 May) handed 11 charges for filming men in toilets at a shopping centre and a commercial building at Mountbatten earlier this year.

Benjamin Koh Ung Li, 31, is said to have held his mobile phone over a toilet cubicle to record the victims on 11 occasions between 9 January and 3 February this year. His alleged acts of voyeurism were committed at City Square Mall, and Mountbatten Centre, located at Blk 231 Mountbatten Road. Mountbatten Centre consists of several blocks of offices.

While most of his alleged victims are unknown, Koh is said to have captured the same man using a toilet cubicle at Mountbatten Centre on two occasions on 3 February. He managed to film six videos of the man with his buttocks exposed and one video of him using the toilet.

Koh’s lawyer, Suang Wijaya, asked for a plead guilty mention to be heard during the circuit breaker period, as Koh would like his “sentence to start quickly so that he can go back to family in Malaysia”.

His plea mention has been fixed for 2 June.

If convicted of of intentionally or knowingly recording another person doing a private act without consent, Koh may be jailed up to two years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of the punishments.

