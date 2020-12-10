This Malaysian Artist Turns Real Places Into Miniature Masterpieces

Photo credit: Photo Courtesy of Pui Wan Lim

As a miniatures artist, Pui Wan Lim is always focused on the finest of details.

Based in Johor, Malaysia, Lim creates miniature replicas of the places that are important to her. She calls her business PicoWorm, a name that blends the minute metric unit and the second half of “bookworm,” while also hiding her initials in plain sight.

Her journey to becoming a miniatures artist began when she was very young and noticed her sister’s collection. Enamored with this art form but without the budget to start a collection of her own, Lim took on the challenge of learning how to make pieces herself.

Doing this before the golden age of YouTube tutorials meant that Lim had to make the most of any books she could get her hands on. Flipping through a how-to guide her sister owned on making miniatures, Lim studied every day to teach herself the craft. She saved money from a part-time job and was able to purchase some materials and tools to start creating.

On her journey to becoming self-taught, Lim discovered that the most challenging part of making miniatures for a newcomer can be learning how to make things to scale. “As a beginner, I think that it's hard to make everything in a good ratio,” Lim said, “Because it can be something big and something so small that doesn't make sense. So we have to make the ratio to be really correct and accurate.”

Sometimes the places she recreates are a short walk away, and sometimes they exist only in her memory or in photos, as with her replica of her grandmother’s kitchen. But for Lim, inspiration can be found anywhere. “It can be anything to inspire me to make my miniatures,” Lim told House Beautiful, “But sometimes I got inspiration from a book because I really love to read history, talking about the local[s], talking about culture.”

Indeed, local culture and history is a driving force in her artwork. Seeing the ever-changing Malaysian landscape, her goal is to preserve historic places by replicating them in miniature. In this way, Lim hopes to allow future generations to appreciate the Malaysia that she grew up in, even as it continues to shift. Through research and a keen study of photos of historic places, Lim brings life to places that may otherwise only exist in blurry black and white photos.

The inspiration for one of her pieces came when she lived in Kuala Lumpur, and sat down at a coffee shop. By chatting with the other patrons, she learned that the shop had been around for sixty years, having been passed down from a father to his daughter. Lim was struck by the original and authentic sense of Kuala Lumpur that existed in the space. When she later learned that the building the shop was in was going to be torn down, she set to work photographing it so she could recreate it in miniature later, thus allowing it to live on.

Lim’s art also has a sustainable side. Whenever possible, she sources her materials by re-using things that otherwise would be recycled or thrown away. By thinking ahead and cleaning and collecting items like small lotion bottles, Lim is able to have a stock of potentially useful materials to transform when the opportunity presents itself. As Lim said, “When you are able to turn something we are planning to throw into the dustbin, and turn it into something, an artwork or anything else, you are giving a repurposed life to these items. And then it's not just rubbish.”

While Lim has certainly achieved a lot on her artistic journey, a goal of hers is to eventually incorporate people into her miniature replicas. The challenge is Lim’s own perfectionism: As she seeks to make her artwork as realistic as possible, she doesn't want a potentially sub-par creation to ruin the overall effect. “That is [a] totally different field from making miniature food and building[s],” said Lim. “That is totally different, because you have to understand more about a human structure, the muscle, so you can make them realistic.”

Through her art, Lim hopes to continue fostering an appreciation for Malaysian history and culture. “I really love the feeling of inspiring people to reflect their own memories, to recall their memories, and also at the same time, understand the importance of the history,” said Lim, “They know about preserving our culture, about preserving our heritage.”

