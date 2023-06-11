Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.07

The board of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of June, with investors receiving MYR0.07 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 71.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.02 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.07. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 52% per year over the past five years. Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

