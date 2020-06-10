Malaysia reports two new coronavirus cases, one new death Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday reported two new coronavirus cases, the lowest since curbs on movement were imposed in mid-March, raising the total number of infections to 8,338.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the number of fatalities from the outbreak to 118.

Malaysia began lifting most coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, with schools set to reopen in stages from June 24.





