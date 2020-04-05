Malaysia reports 179 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective suits pray before a disinfection operation, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur
FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective suits pray before a disinfection operation, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The new cases include 4 deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.


(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next