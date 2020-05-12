Malaysia reports 16 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase there since the government imposed curbs on movement and businesses to contain the spread of the pandemic in March.

The new cases bring the cumulative total to 6,742 cases. The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities at 109.





