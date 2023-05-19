Malaysia media guide

A woman reads a newspaper in Tanjung Malim, Malaysia, March 2018.

Malaysia "seems to have a rich media landscape, but the state media wield a great deal of influence", says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The media avoid taboo subjects or criticism of politicians and officials, and legislation allows for the jailing of journalists, including under the sedition law, the Official Secrets Act, and a 2021 "anti-fake news" ordinance.

The TV sector includes state-owned and private networks, and pay TV platforms.

Media ownership is highly concentrated. Media Prima is the largest conglomerate. Its national TV networks include TV3, the biggest terrestrial broadcaster. Print newspapers have experienced falling circulations.

State-owned Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) operates two main TV networks. Private stations broadcast in Malay, Tamil, Chinese and English.

The online media are very active and some outlets "cherish their editorial autonomy", says RSF. Online and social media are the main sources of news.

There were 30.9 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 94% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

News agency/Online