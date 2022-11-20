Malaysia Latest: King Asks Leaders to Give PM Choices on Monday

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian party leaders have until Monday afternoon to inform the nation’s monarch their choice of prime minister and the alliances they have formed, after the weekend vote produced the first-ever hung parliament.

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin said he met with the Sarawak chief minister and the president of the Islamic PAS party to discuss forming a government. Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said early on Sunday that he has agreed an alliance that has the 111 parliamentary seats needed.

Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan won the most seats -- 82 of 220 -- in Saturday’s vote, with Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional getting 73. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional had 30, as a gamble to hold early elections fell flat.

Key Developments

  • Malaysia’s King Requests Party Leaders to Name PM By Monday

  • Malaysian Coalitions Start Maneuvering After Hung Parliament

  • Malaysia’s 97-Year-Old Mahathir Loses Seat in General Election

  • Why Malaysia Has Early Elections and What Is at Stake: QuickTake

  • Pricier Food a Bigger Worry as 1MDB Fades for Malaysia Voters

(All times local)

Calls for UMNO President to Resign Grow Louder (3:30 p.m.)

UMNO President and Barisan Nasional Chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi must resign following the ruling party’s defeat in Saturday’s election produced Malaysia’s first hung parliament, Shahril Hamdan said in a tweet, joining the chorus of voices asking Zahid to step down.

Zahid must lead by example by taking responsibility for the losses, Shahril said while resigning from his position as UMNO’s information chief. This must be done before UMNO makes any further decisions about the future of the party, he said.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who lost in his bid to win a new parliament seat, said Shahril had done the right thing and now senior leaders must follow.

King Orders Party Leaders to Disclose Their Choice of PM (2:16 p.m.)

Malaysian party leaders have until 2 p.m. Monday to inform the nation’s monarch their choice of prime minister and the alliances they have formed, after Saturday’s vote produced the country’s first-ever hung parliament.

The king’s decision on the new government and appointment of the premier will be final, in line with the constitution, the national palace said in a statement Sunday. The ruler has the discretion to name the premier whom he believes commands the majority support of lawmakers.

Muhyiddin Meets Parties to Discuss Forming Government (11:56 a.m.)

Muhyiddin said he met with Sarawak chief minister Abang Haji Abdul Rahman and Abdul Hadi Awang, the president of PAS, to discuss the formation of the next government. If the regional parties in Sarawak join PN, it would bring them to 95 seats, falling short of a 111 needed to clinch a majority.

Muhyiddin said his coalition is also negotiating with other ‘like-minded parties” and independent lawmakers.

Anwar Says PH Coalition, Allies Have Majority (3:30 a.m.)

Anwar Ibrahim said his Pakatan Harapan alliance has formed the biggest bloc in Parliament, while falling short of a simple majority. Still, the alliance has managed to get the support of other MPs to obtain more than 111 seats, giving it scope to form the next government.

He declined to give details of the new allies, saying the procedure is to submit a list to the King first.

PN’s Muhyiddin Says Coalition Won’t Work With PH (3 a.m.)

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin of the Perikatan Nasional coalition said he will speak to parties in Sabah and Sarawak to try to form a government. PN is open to speaking to any party that is ready to accept its principles and policies, but has no intention to collaborate with Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan coalition, he said.

PN has received a letter from the national palace, which lays out the next steps that the coalition needs to fulfill and comply with, Muhyiddin said, declining to give further details.

BN Accepts Election Losses, Chairman Says (1:35 a.m.)

Ismail’s BN said it accepts and respects the people’s decision after Malaysia’s incumbent coalition took a beating in Saturday’s hotly-contested election that is still too close to call.

BN is prepared to set aside past differences to contribute toward the realization of a stable government, Chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement. The coalition will focus on restoring the party’s strength, and is prepared be a bridge between peninsular Malaysia and Borneo island.

Malaysia Faces Hung Parliament With Election Too Close to Call (1:31 p.m.)

Malaysia is heading for its first-ever hung parliament as coalitions led by Ismail Sabri and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are poised to fail to win a majority, fueling political uncertainty in an economy on a fragile rebound.

--With assistance from Philip J. Heijmans, Shamim Adam and Ravil Shirodkar.

