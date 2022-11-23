Malaysia Latest: King to Meet Other Royals Thursday Amid Impasse

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s king will consult his fellow rulers Thursday as the monarch continues to deliberate over the appointment of the new prime minister and formation of the government, local media reported.

The gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m. and could last at least three hours, the Star reported, citing palace officials it didn’t name. This could mean the country will be without a government until at least Thursday.

Several leaders of former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional were seen leaving the palace earlier after the king summoned them to a meeting to help him determine who to appoint as the next prime minister.

The 30 lawmakers from the key bloc, known as BN, have two choices: opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim of the reformist, multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan or ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin who helms the pro-Malay, Islamist bloc called Perikatan Nasional.

Muhyiddin said he had turned down a proposal from the monarch on Tuesday to form a unity government with Anwar, claiming majority support. Anwar said he will get the simple majority needed to take power.

(All times local)

King to Meet Fellow Rulers (1:40 p.m.)

The monarch will have a special meeting with fellow rulers Thursday that will be crucial, the Star reported. The king had consulted the nation’s royal rulers, who take turns as monarch, the last time he appointed a prime minister, and this could mean Malaysia will be without a government until at least tomorrow.

Mahathir Speaks After Defeat (12:50 p.m.)

Malaysia’s longest-serving premier Mahathir Mohamad issued his first statement since his defeat in Saturday’s general election. The 97-year-old politician said he was sad but accepted the people’s decision.

Mahathir said he would now focus his attention on writing about the nation’s history, much of which has not been recorded, including the British colonial era. He said he was open to being interviewed by other writers.

“Pejuang is forced to abandon all its plans for the country,” Mahathir said, referring to his party, which didn’t win a single seat out of the 125 that it contested.

Read more: Mahathir’s Shock Election Loss Marks End of Decades-Long Career

Several BN Lawmakers Seen Entering Palace (10:59 a.m.)

Several Barisan Nasional leaders were seen entering the palace grounds this morning, shortly after they had asked the king to postpone their 10.30 a.m. meetings on the choice for prime minister. They include BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and election director Mohamad Hasan.

Separately, the police have set up roadblocks across the country to “increase their omnipresence to ensure public peace and safety,” according to a statement.

Key Bloc Asks For More Time to Decide on Who to Support as PM (12:05 a.m.)

Barisan Nasional is seeking to delay the royal audience with the king that’s scheduled for Wednesday 10:30 a.m., according to one of the leaders of the coalition, Malaysian Indian Congress Deputy President M. Saravanan.

“If can, we would like to postpone it to consider several issues. The Umno secretary-general has informed (the palace),” local media cited him as saying after a late night BN supreme council meeting.

His comments were confirmed by other BN leaders. Malaysian Chinese Association Secretary-General said BN’s decision not to join Anwar or Muhyiddin’s government still stood, local media reported.

Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity Government (7:45 p.m.)

Malaysia’s king asked Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional and opposition leader Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan alliance to come together to form the next government but PN declined the monarch’s proposal, local media reported, citing the former prime minister.

Muhyiddin, who had an audience with the monarch earlier Tuesday, said his coalition was resolute in its stance of not working with PH. He said he had the support of 115 lawmakers to become the prime minister, more than the 112 needed to have a simple majority, but that wasn’t deemed enough by the king, the reports said.

Monarch to Interview All 30 Barisan Nasional Lawmakers (6:40 p.m.)

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will grant an audience to all 30 Barisan Nasional lawmakers at 10:30 am tomorrow, the national palace said in a statement Tuesday evening.

This will help the monarch determine who to appoint as the next prime minister. The statement was issued hours after the monarch summoned Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin for an audience with him.

Anwar Says Malaysian King Hasn’t Made Decision on New PM (5:52 p.m.)

Anwar Ibrahim has asked that the public give the monarch time to decide on the new prime minister. The king in their meeting spoke of the need for a strong, formidable and inclusive government -- advice which Anwar said he would take into account while waiting for him to make his final choice.

“No decision has been made as of yet,” Anwar told journalists outside the national palace. The matter of forming a minority government did not come up, and, given time, Anwar said he was confident he could secure the simple majority needed to form the new administration.

Monarch Summons Competing Coalitions to Palace (3:50 p.m.)

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has summoned leaders of Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist Pakatan Harapan alliance and Muhyiddin Yassin’s pro-Malay Perikatan Nasional for an audience at the palace 4.30 p.m.

This is after he found that no lawmaker enjoyed a simple majority to be appointed as prime minister, according to a statement from the national palace.

Key Bloc Told King It Won’t Support Muhyiddin as PM (3:42 p.m.)

Barisan Nasional said it had informed the king that none of its lawmakers backed Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, adding the coalition is open to talks with “related quarters” to ensure a new government can be formed.

Malaysia’s King Says Will Make Decision Soon (2:57 p.m.)

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he would come to a decision soon and urged everyone to accept the choice made by the people and lawmakers.

“Please be rational and we have to move on,” he told journalists outside the palace. “We have to move forward for our beloved country.”

The monarch smiled and laughed when one reporter asked if he planned to summon the lawmakers for an audience with him one-by-one. He did not answer the question.

Malaysia Bloc Won’t Join Rivals Racing to Form Government (2:03 p.m.)

The search for Malaysia’s next leader hit a snag when former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional said it will stay out of any new government and become part of the opposition instead, prolonging the uncertainty after the weekend’s inconclusive vote.

The move deprives both Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist group and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s pro-Malay alliance the support they require to form a new administration. No single coalition won a simple majority on Saturday’s election, and BN could have broken that stalemate by backing one over the other.

--With assistance from Kok Leong Chan and Ravil Shirodkar.

