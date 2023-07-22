Malaysia cancels music festival after The 1975 singer Matty Healy kisses male bandmate onstage

Matty Healy took aim at Malaysia’s anti-gay laws in a profanity-filled speech before kissing his bandmate on stage

Malaysian authorities cancelled a music festival on Saturday, after the lead singer of British indie band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate following an expletive-laden tirade against the country’s anti-LGBT laws.

Matty Healy was performing at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, where, in between taking swigs from a bottle, he called the strict laws banning homosexuality “ridiculous” and said the government were “a bunch of f-----g retards”.

Sodomy and same-sex acts are illegal in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, with homosexuality punishable by 20 years in prison.

While convictions are rare, the government has been pushing for tougher action against social media users for “promoting the LGBT lifestyle”.

‘If you push I’m gonna push back’

In footage shared online, Healy told the crowd his appearance at the festival had been a “mistake” and implied he was unaware of the government’s laws around homosexuality beforehand.

“I’ve done this before. I’ve gone to a country where it’s ridiculous, f-----g ridiculous to tell people what they can do with that and that,” he said.

“When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy said. “I don’t see the f-----g point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

“I’m sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your f-----g government but your government are a bunch of f-----g retards and I don’t care anymore - if you push I’m gonna push back.”

Healy then kissed his bassist Ross MacDonald shortly before the band walked off stage, 30 minutes into the set, with Healy telling the audience: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

ummm? The 1975 just got banned from kl💀 pic.twitter.com/Sxsyp8MJV3 — melanie⁷ 🫧 (@vanillarumsboat) July 21, 2023

At one point Healy picked up what appeared to be a drone and berated the audience for allegedly flying it over his head.

“Fly one of these things over my head one more f— time,” he said, violently throwing it to the floor. “I swear to god, I will find you.

“Don’t fly robots in my face,” he added, before stamping on it with both feet.

Many in the crowd reacted angrily to Healy’s tirade, booing the band and demanding a refund for their tickets.

“I paid for a three day festival just to see the 1975,” said one woman daubed in red and shiny paint, who screamed at the camera while sticking up her middle fingers. “I can’t scream at home so I scream here. You stupid drunk. I do not like you.”

A ‘very rude act’

Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil called the kiss a “very rude act” and ordered the “immediate cancellation” of the festival which was due to see the Grammy award winning band The Strokes play on Sunday.

“Never touch the sensitivities of the community, especially those that are against the manners and values of the local culture,” Mr Fahmi said on Twitter.

Healy has had a string of girlfriends in the past. It is rumoured that one of them was Taylor Swift, but like other famous frontmen such as Mick Jagger, he toys with sexual ambiguity, having kissed his bassist Ross MacDonald before.

In 2019, he caused controversy when he kissed a male fan at a concert in the United Arab Emirates, where homosexuality is also illegal.

Healy is the son of TV star Denise Welch, who posted a link to an article about her son’s outburst, with the caption “He’s my son” followed by a rainbow emoji.

