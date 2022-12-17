Malaysia campsite search continues as 12 still missing after deadly landslide

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The search for the remaining 12 campers caught in Friday's deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia continued for a second day after an overnight halt due to bad weather, officials said.

At least 21 people, including five children, were killed after a landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50 km (30 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, tore down while people slept in their tents.

There were 94 people caught in the landslide but 61 were safe, with 12 still missing, according to the Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency.

Search and rescue operations were suspended around 12.00 a.m. on Saturday due to unfavourable weather and resumed at 7.00 a.m. (2300 GMT), the fire and rescue department said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters late on Friday the government would provide 10,000 ringgit ($2,261.42) in aid to families of every person killed in the tragedy, while survivors would receive 1,000 ringgit per household.

An initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic metres of earth had collapsed. The earth fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (100 ft) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectares).

The Forestry Department in several states ordered the closure of campsites considered as high risk, as well as hiking and off-road driving trails following the disaster.

Landslides are common in Malaysia, but typically only after heavy rains. Flooding occurs often, with about 21,000 people displaced last year by torrential rain in seven states. ($1 = 4.4220 ringgit) (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Latest Stories

  • Mikaël Kingsbury takes moguls silver in France

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a silver medal at a World Cup moguls event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 80.85 in the final, behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (82.66). American Cole McDonald (75.17) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position. WATCH | Kingsbury lands on moguls podium in France: In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, with Perrine Lafont of France and Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. taking silver and b

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Paralympic curler Ideson says club accessibility in Canada lacking

    Entering a curling club isn't something Mark Ideson takes for granted. The three-time Paralympian in wheelchair curling says a single stair poses a formidable hurdle to pursue his sport. "That one stair might as well be Mount Everest because you can't get up that stair independently," Ideson told The Canadian Press. Ideson skipped Canada to back-to-back bronze medals in the 2018 and 2022 Paralympic Games. The 46-year-old from London, Ont., who sustained a spinal cord injury in a 2007 helicopter

  • Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams showed last season that he could be a versatile part of a pitching staff, mixing in nine starts and 21 relief appearances. Still, he wanted the next club he joined to put him in the rotation — and that's exactly what the Washington Nationals plan to do. The right-hander said during a video conference Monday to discuss his new two-year contract in free agency with Washington that general manager Mike Rizzo let him know he'll get his wish. “The clarity when we tal

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Nick Paul headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Bedard, Wright headline Canada's roster for world junior hockey championships

    Connor Bedard and Shane Wright headline Canada's roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Hockey Canada announced its cuts Monday following two practice days and two exhibition games as part of the national program's selection camp in Moncton, N.B. Bedard and Wright were virtual locks to make the group of 20 skaters and two goaltenders that includes eight returnees from the team that won August's pandemic-delayed 2022 tournament. Canada is looking to add a 20th gold medal at the

  • Nurse tempers any expectations about imminent return of Precious Achiuwa

    TORONTO — While Precious Achiuwa has resumed some light practising, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse erased any expectations the athletic forward would be back playing any time soon. "Probably each day getting a little closer . . . (but) you're looking at the new year for sure," Nurse said after practice Thursday. "I wouldn't even put him in the 60 to 70 per cent range. He's not near contact. "It's good that he's out there, he's moving, he's trying to do some stuff, it's getting a little better

  • Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez named Tennis Canada's players of the year

    MONTREAL — Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez headlined Tennis Canada's annual awards on Thursday. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, who won four ATP Tour events last year, including three straight late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men's singles category. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., who defended her Monterrey Open title, won in the women's singles category. "Having led Team Canada to its first-ever Davis Cup title and with four ATP singles t

  • Nick Nurse on Raptors' offensive woes

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his teams methodology on offence and how the coaching staff helps players through slumps.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a US$9-million, one-year contract. The 32-year-old played 63 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, hitting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs. Kiermaier has earned three Gold Glove awards since making his debut with the Rays in 2013. Over 914 career big-league games with Tampa Bay, he has a .248 average with 82 homers and 316 RBIs. "Kevin is a terrific addition to our already strong roster. As we focus on

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors