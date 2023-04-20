Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AIRPORT) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Infrastructure industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.2x, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AIRPORT) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 3.8x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Has Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 87%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 40% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 23% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 28% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we believe it doesn't make sense that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's P/S is outpacing its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've concluded that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

