Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (KLSE:MFLOUR) shareholders have endured a 65% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (KLSE:MFLOUR) share price dropped 73% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 28% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 27% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 23% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Malayan Flour Mills Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Malayan Flour Mills Berhad shareholders are down 24% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Malayan Flour Mills Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

