Malayan Banking Berhad's (KLSE:MAYBANK) top owners are sovereign wealth funds with 44% stake, while 32% is held by institutions

Malayan Banking Berhad's significant sovereign wealth funds ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

58% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutions own 32% of Malayan Banking Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are sovereign wealth funds with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Malayan Banking Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malayan Banking Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Malayan Banking Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Malayan Banking Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Malayan Banking Berhad. Permodalan Nasional Berhad is currently the largest shareholder, with 44% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Malayan Banking Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Malayan Banking Berhad. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own RM31m worth of shares. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Malayan Banking Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

