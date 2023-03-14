Malawi's storm Freddy death toll jumps to 190

·1 min read
  • Aftermath of Storm Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi
    1/4

    Malawi's storm Freddy death toll jumps to 190

    Aftermath of Storm Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi
  • Aftermath of Storm Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi
    2/4

    Malawi's storm Freddy death toll jumps to 190

    Aftermath of Storm Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi
  • Cyclone Freddy hits Blantyre
    3/4

    Malawi's storm Freddy death toll jumps to 190

    Cyclone Freddy hits Blantyre
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Branches of trees sway as cyclone Freddy hits, in Quelimane
    4/4

    Malawi's storm Freddy death toll jumps to 190

    Branches of trees sway as cyclone Freddy hits, in Quelimane
Aftermath of Storm Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi
Aftermath of Storm Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi
Cyclone Freddy hits Blantyre
Branches of trees sway as cyclone Freddy hits, in Quelimane

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - The death toll in Malawi from tropical storm Freddy has jumped to 190 from 99 reported previously, the country's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere and potentially the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, has killed scores of people and left a trail of destruction in Malawi and Mozambique after it made landfall for the second time over the weekend.

As heavy rains continued to pummel Malawi on Tuesday, 584 people have been injured and 37 are still reported missing, the country's Department of Disaster Management Affairs said in a statement.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri in Blantyre; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Latest Stories

  • Heavy snow threat will test the luck of some Ontarians this St. Patrick's Day

    Parts of central Ontario could see as much as 30+ cm of freshly fallen snow through this weekend, giving a harsh reminder that winter isn't ready to call it quits any time soon

  • Colombian navy seizes drug sub with two bodies aboard

    STORY: 3.6 tonnes of cocaine chlorohydrate were seized during the operation, officials reported.Authorities said that during the inspection of the vessel, they also found bodies of two dead people along with the drug shipment, as well as two people in poor health condition due to inhalation of toxic fumes from the fuel.The semi-submersible vehicle, the rescued people, the bodies, and the shipment were escorted by the navy to a port at Tumaco in southwestern Colombia, near the border with Ecuador.Navy officials said the shipment of drugs was headed to Central America.

  • Ontario gets another shot of winter before the arrival of spring temperatures

    Winter and spring are in a heated match of tug-of-war in Ontario this week as snow starts off the week, then warm temperatures move in, only for the cold to dig in to end the week.

  • 'River in the sky' forces thousands to evacuate as floods hit California, leaving 2 dead

    The atmospheric river over California has forced thousands to flee their home, but another is set to cause more disruption and danger.

  • South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits

    VANCOUVER — The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes. Environment Canada says anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres is expected at higher elevations of the passes north and east of Hope by Tuesday morning. Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast along the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, but the weather office says con

  • Nor'easter heads for New England, New York; California braces for another atmospheric river: Live updates

    California is facing more possible flooding with another atmospheric river poised to roll in. The Northeast braced for an approaching nor'easter.

  • Video captures harrowing escape from avalanche. ‘I couldn’t move, breathe or see’

    “The next thing I knew, just dead, heavy weight was just coming over the top of me.”

  • Flood problems grow as new storm moves into California

    WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast as yet another atmospheric river arrived Monday with the potential to wallop the state's swamped farmland and agricultural communities. The Pajaro River's first levee rupture grew to at least 400 feet (120 meters) since it failed late Friday, officials said. More than 8,500 people were forced to evacuate, and about 50 people had to be rescued as the water rose that night. Still,

  • California weather: Another winter storm as thousands without power

    Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes and thousands more are without power.

  • UK weather: Planes unable to land as Met Office warns of 65mph winds

    According to the Met Office's predictions, the north of the UK will see "rain, sleet, snow and ice", with a yellow weather warning in place for wind in the south

  • Britain braced for more cold as temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 12C

    The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across most of the country lasting from Monday to Tuesday morning.

  • Drone video shows California levee breach

    STORY: Drone video shows the aftermath of a California levee breakThe flooding prompted mandatory evacuation for the town

  • Burketown Submerged as Queensland Hit With 'Unprecedented' Flooding

    Burketown, Queensland, was flooded on March 12, as rain from severe thunderstorms swamped the area.Video filmed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) shows Burketown inundated with water on Sunday, during what QFES described as an “unprecedented flooding situation.”“Persistently high flood levels mean the area is still unsafe, and movement around the community should be limited to essential matters only,” QFES said.The Queensland Police Service warned remaining residents to limit movement due to “multiple hazards, including concealed infrastructure damage and crocodiles.”Local news reports said the area could remain flooded for several weeks. Credit: QFES via Storyful

  • California floods after Pajaro River breaches

    STORY: The floodwaters turn roads into waterfalls and leave people scrambling to move valuables to higher ground.Floodwaters reached highway 1 just before 9:00 am/PST (1845GMT). Sunday (March 12) morning and within a few hours the north and southbound lanes were flooded forcing a full closure.Early Saturday (March 11) morning, a 120-foot section of the Pajaro River levee broke a few miles north of the town of Pajaro. In a matter of hours, flood waters began to rise in the town. Nearly 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate, with rescue crews conducting more than 100 rescues.Residents of Pajaro may have to wait months before they can return to their homes, according to local media reports.

  • As atmospheric river exits, a new storm threatens California

    Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward, while a new storm threatened another onslaught of rain, snow and gusting winds as soon as Monday. The National Weather Service said the next system could exacerbate severe flooding that overwhelmed the area in recent days, prompting a levee failure and widespread evacuations Saturday in farming communities near the state's central coast. The new storm is not expected to bring as much rain, but forecasters warned that “considerable flooding” could occur at lower elevations from additional rain and creeks and streams swollen with snowmelt.

  • A California woman who didn't know how to swim stood on top of her submerged car for an hour before being rescued during flood

    The woman, identified as Lizbeth Hernandez, was pleading for help while standing in the freezing floodwater before officials rescued her.

  • Fire department warns of treacherous ice conditions after snowmobiler falls through

    A fire department is warning people to stay off the ice on rivers and lakes after a snowmobiler fell into frozen water on the weekend, and an ATV was stranded in a separate incident. Oromocto Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Cummings said a snowmobiler was riding with two others on the St. John River near Burton, about 30 kilometres southeast of Fredericton, on Saturday night when the machine went through the ice. He was in the water for about 25 minutes, Cummings said, until a friend pulled

  • Here’s Why People in the Philippines Are Collecting Human Hair to Clean the Ocean

    Locals worried about the spill’s impact on their economies have rallied to help cleanup efforts—and they may have a secret weapon.

  • Why winter is getting warmer and what it means for the future

    It was a wet and mild winter for most during the 2022-2023 season, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reporting the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. this winter was 34.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 2.7 degrees above average. Winter also saw about 0.90 inches of precipitation above average, which make 2023 the third wettest winter on record. Parts of the East Coast, including New York City, have had one of their least snowy seasons to date, NOAA reported, due to unseasonably warm temperatures throughout the region.

  • Cyclone Freddy pounds Mozambique for a second time

    STORY: Cyclone Freddy battered central Mozambique on Sunday (March 12), after making landfall for a second time in a month, breaking records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere.Footage released by UNICEF shows strong winds and heavy rain hitting the central port town of Quelimane, as residents battled the storm.Communications and electricity supply in the storm area have been cut, so the extent of the damage and number of casualties was not immediately clear.But more than 171,000 people were affected after the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique last month. 27 people died across Mozambique and Madagascar. More than half a million are at risk of being affected in Mozambique this time around, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, scientists say. Oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions, and when warm seawater evaporates its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere, fueling more destructive storms.