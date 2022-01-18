Malawi vs Senegal LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Malawi vs Senegal - LIVE!

The pre-tournament favourites will look to step up a level as Group B concludes at the Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon.

As Africa’s highest-ranked team and with a star-studded squad boasting the likes of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, much was expected from the beaten 2019 finalists in Cameroon.

However, Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga have yet to impress at this AFCON, with a last-gasp win over Zimbabwe followed by a tame goalless draw with Guinea.

While four points will surely already be enough to see them safely into the last-16, Senegal will want to ensure they win the group and drive some momentum before the knockout stages.

Guinea face Zimbabwe at the same time, so any further slip-ups will surely be punished.

Malawi are not out of the competition yet and could even top the group themselves if they beat Senegal and Guinea do not overcome Zimbabwe, though that seems a tall order.

The Flames are appearing at AFCON for only the third time and have never before been past the group stage, though confidence will be high after they followed a narrow defeat by Guinea with a win over Zimbabwe.

Follow Malawi vs Senegal LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Malawi vs Senegal latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4pm GMT, Kouekong Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Senegal team news: Mendy, Koulibaly and Gueye all return

  • Malawi team news: Three changes with Kakhobwe ruled out

  • Prediction: Malawi 0-2 Senegal

Three Malawi changes

15:09 , George Flood

Malawi make three changes to the team that beat Zimbabwe, with first-choice goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe ruled out through illness and replaced by Charles Thomu.

Lawrence Chaziya deputises for injured captain Limbikani Mzava in central defence and Micium Mhone replaces Richard Mbulu out right.

Mendy, Koulibaly and Gueye all back for Senegal

15:03 , George Flood

Some huge boosts for Senegal there as Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and influential captain Kalidou Koulibaly do return to the starting XI after recovering from Covid.

Idrissa Gueye is also back in midfield, while Nampalys Mendy similarly comes in along with Habib Diallo.

Seny Dieng, Pape Abou Cisse, Mamadou Loum, Mame Thiam and Ibrahima Mbaye all drop out.

Malawi lineup

14:58 , George Flood

Senegal lineup

14:58 , George Flood

Malawi ready for upset in ‘biggest game of our lives'

14:56 , George Flood

That spirit of belief seems to run through the manager into the Malawi squad, with midfielder John Banda confident that they can add their name to the list of huge AFCON shocks.

“Senegal look good on paper, but they have to know our game against them will be the biggest game of our lives,” he said. “We believe we can beat them even though they are the favourites.

“We are motivated by surprises in the tournament, and we believe this is our golden opportunity every Malawian is waiting for.

“It is a fact Senegal has big stars, but our game plan is to surprise them and qualify. It may look like a huge task, but we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Meck Mwase: Malawi can make history

14:45 , George Flood

Meanwhile, head coach Meck Mwase believes that Malawi have the chance to make history in Bafoussam, with the likes of Equatorial Guinea providing the blueprint for a major shock with their stunning win over holders Algeria on Sunday.

Malawi have only previously qualified for AFCON in 1984 and 2010, not making it through the group stage on either occasion.

Their only previous victory over Senegal came all the way back in 1987.

“We want to finish the group stage on a winning note even though we know our opponents are tough,” Mwase said.

“This gives us motivation to even work harder. I told my players they have got an opportunity to make history.

“We have all seen the many surprises so far in the tournament, and our opponents must be prepared as it will not be a smooth ride.

“We only have one player missing and that is our captain, but we have equally good players that can replace him as we fight to qualify.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Cisse pleased with Senegal options but won’t underestimate Malawi

14:29 , George Flood

Long-serving Senegal boss Aliou Cisse is pleased to have his selection options boosted with all of the Covid-affected players now seemingly recovered.

However, he insists his confident side will not underestimate Malawi this afternoon.

“We have confidence going into the game, but it’s important to respect Malawi,” he said.

“We are happy that all our players are available which gives us more options. All Senegalese are watching us and it’s our role to give them hope by winning.

“Our ambitions are intact. We are playing against a motivated side that want to go for a special win.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Today’s venue

14:25 , George Flood

Malawi vs Senegal prediction

14:18 , George Flood

Surely, Senegal will come to life at some point. As simple and reductive as it may sound, there’s just too many good players for it not to work out.

Senegal to win 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Malawi team news

14:17 , George Flood

For Malawi, full-back Gomezgani Chirwa picked up a late knock in Friday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Zimbabwe sealed by Gabadinho Mhango’s brace.

However, he is expected to be fine to play today as the Flames target only their third-ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But captain Limbikani Mzava is definitely sidelined.

(AP)
(AP)

Senegal team news

14:13 , George Flood

Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy could return to Senegal’s starting XI today after being named on the bench for the draw with Guinea following his Covid-enforced isolation.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are also back in training after recovering from coronavirus, but it remains to be seen if either player will be involved this afternoon.

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Fode Ballo Toure are also available after returning negative PCR tests, while Bamba Dieng joined the squad over the weekend.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Malawi vs Senegal

14:08 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Malawi vs Senegal LIVE coverage!

14:04 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a pivotal day at the Africa Cup of Nations!

Group C will be settled later on tonight, but first Group B reaches its conclusion as pre-tournament favourites Senegal take on Malawi in Bafoussam and Guinea battle Zimbabwe in Yaounde.

Kick-off in both matches is at 4pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates.

(AP)
(AP)
