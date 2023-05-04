Malawi media guide

Street vendor sells newspaper on April 8, 2012 in Lilongwe with headline that Malawi's new President Joyce Banda is sworn in

Radio is the leading medium and state-run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is the main national broadcaster.

The mid-1990s saw the start of a new era for press freedom in Malawi, with the emergence of independent newspapers and radio stations.

However, newspapers are published in English, which limits their reach in a country where many do not speak the language.

The freedom to inform has improved and the number of abuses against journalists has fallen dramatically, yet most media operate on tight budgets, undermining their independence.

NGO Reporters Without Borders says: "Their financial survival often depends on what they are paid in return for providing political support".

A vaguely worded 2016 cybersecurity law criminalizes the posting of "offensive" content online, which could place journalists at risk of prosecution, says NGO Freedom House.

BBC World Service is available on FM in Blantyre (98.7), Lilongwe (98.0) and Mzuzu (87.9).

There were 2.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 13% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the leading social media platform.

