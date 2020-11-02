Malavika Mohanan joins Dhanush in upcoming untitled film, directed by Karthick Naren

Malavika Mohanan will be seen next with Dhanush in an upcoming untitled Tamil film, tentatively called D43. The feature is directed by Karthick Naren, who made his directorial debut in 2016's with thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

D43's makers, Sathya Jyothi Films, made the announcement of Mohanan joining the cast on 1 November (Sunday).

Mohanan also spoke about her excitement on boarding the film in a video.

"I am super excited to share with you guys that I am a part of D43, directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. I have admired Dhanush sir for such a long time, and I am so excited to be finally getting a chance to share the screen. I am really looking forward to shooting the project. I am very excited for you all to be part of this journey," she said.

Watch the video here

The Hindu writes that D43 will see Dhanush play a journalist and the film is expected to be a thriller. The initial announcement poster featured the lead actor, director Naren, and composer GV Prakash's pictures in a newspaper broadsheet.

Mohanan made her screen debut in Petta, led by Rajinikanth. She is currently awaiting the release of Vijay's Master. Meanwhile, Dhanush's new project include Jagame Thandhiram, Karnan and Atrangi Re (starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar).

