Malala Shares Journey of Recovery After Being Shot By Taliban in 2012

Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, in a heartfelt post on Instagram, shared her journey of recovery nine years and six surgeries after she was shot by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan’s Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls. “Two weeks ago I lay in a hospital bed in Boston undergoing my sixth surgery, as doctors continued to repair the Taliban’s damage to my body,” she wrote along with a photo of herself on a hospital bed, head shaven and bandaged. “Nine years after being shot, I am still recovering from just one bullet. But the people of Afghanistan have taken millions of bullets over the last four decades. My heart breaks for those whose names we will forget or never even know, whose cries for help will go unanswered,” she added in the post.

Malala detailed her long, arduous journey towards recovery and rehabilitation on Podium. She shared photographs of herself at various stages of the process in the post, and even a notebook where she would write when she could not speak while undergoing treatment. It contains stirring phrases like “Hwo [sic] did this to me?” She ended the post with these poignant lines: “My body has scars from one bullet and many surgeries, but I have no memory of that day. Nine years later, my best friend still has nightmares.”

Shocked at the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Malala Yousafzai had recently said she was “deeply worried” for women, minorities and human rights advocates living in strife-torn Afghanistan. The 24-year-old rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan’s Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians in Afghanistan.

“We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians,” wrote Malala, who now lives in the UK.

