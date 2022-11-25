Malakoff Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MALAKOF) Price In Tune With Earnings

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Malakoff Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MALAKOF) P/E ratio of 12.5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Malakoff Corporation Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

See our latest analysis for Malakoff Corporation Berhad

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Malakoff Corporation Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

Malakoff Corporation Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.8% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 8.1% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% each year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.4% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Malakoff Corporation Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Malakoff Corporation Berhad maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Malakoff Corporation Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Malakoff Corporation Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

