Malaika Arora Takes the Internet by Storm with Her Fiery and Graceful Look

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Malaika Arora recently set the internet on fire with her sizzling look. Malaika’s latest Instagram post left the netizens at a complete loss of words as she posed in a shimmery sari, designed by Manish Malhotra. In the picture, the diva can be seen effortlessly pulling off the six yards of elegance paired with a pastel blouse, a pair of charming studs and a finger-ring.

Malaika appeared in this look on the last episode of India’s Best Dancer where the cast of TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joined the stage to celebrate the completion of their 3000 ‘Happysodes’. Malaika also shared another post in the same outfit and captioned it as, “Stand tall n proud....... @manishmalhotra05 x @roopavohrafinejewellery.”

Manish couldn’t resist himself from dropping heart emojis on the post. The diva also shared a boomerang video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer where she can be seen grooving her waist. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Desi gurlllll..... thumka tho Banta hai.... aaj raat 8pm only on @sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer.”

The last episode of India’s Best Dancer was full of dance and comedy as TMKOH cast joined the stage to add a pinch of humour. While some of the contestants performed in the gate-up of TMKOH cast, Jethalal, Bapu Ji and Popatlal were also seen shaking their legs with Malaika on her famous item number Anarkali Disco Chali. The show is co-judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Meanwhile, Malaika is also actively participating in creating awareness to wear a mask and not to take the COVID-19 situation lightly. She urged people to support the health workers in their fight against Coronavirus by doing small efforts. She also stated that wearing a mask will not only protect the person but others too.