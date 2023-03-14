Malaga’s Zonazine Player ‘Killing Crabs’ Picked Up by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based Filmax has acquired international sales rights to “Matar cangrejos” (”Killing Crabs”), Canarian filmmaker Omar Al Abdul Razzak’s feature fiction debut which world premieres in the Zonazine section of the Malaga Film Festival.

Produced by Manuel Arango and Abdul Razzak at Tourmalet Films, in co-production with Netherlands’ Ijswater Films, ”Killing Crabs” is an autobiographical coming-of-age story set in Tenerife in the early 1990s.

Rayco, an eight-year-old boy, and his 14-year-old sister Paula kill the time in any way they can, excitedly waiting for Michael Jackson’s visit to the island.

While Rayco is fascinated by a hermit who lives in a cave by the sea, Paula is dealing with her grandmother’s imminent eviction by roaming around abandoned, coastal hotels.

Young thesps Paula Campos and Agustín Díaz topline the cast, completed by Sigrid Ojel, Nino Hernández and non-professional Tenerife-based actors.

”’Killing Crabs’ is a snapshot of a time and a place: Tenerife in the 1990s. A family portrait seen through the eyes of a brother and sister whose childhoods are nearing their end,” Abdul Razzak explained.

“When I think about those years, I see a clash between one world that ends and a new one that begins. A world of folklore and tradition giving way to the world being brought in from outside. I grew up on that island and now I feel like it’s my duty to go back and tell those stories that have never been told.”

“There is no doubt that ‘Killing Crabs’ will be a standout title in our catalogue. It is one of the most daring films we’re working with and we believe that Omar is a truly great talent with a lot to say,” added Iván Díaz, Filmax head of international.

A Canary Islands-based filmmaker of Syrian origins, Abdul Razzak recently won a Goya Award nomination for his animated short film ”La prima cosa,” which world premiered at the Annecy Intl. Film Festival. His previous works include documentary ”Paradiso,” which also played at Málaga’s Zonazine, the festival’s sidebar dedicated to edgy, innovative titles.

Launched in 2011, Tenerife-based Tourmalet has produced some 20 films to date, often selected in international and Spanish festivals such as Venice Biennale, Cannes, Berlinale, Annecy, Visions du Réel, Montreal, San Sebastian, Seminci, Malaga and Seville. Its movie catalogue takes in ”Stockholm,” the feature debut by ”The Beasts” and “Riot Police’s” Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

