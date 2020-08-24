Malaga players facing redundancy as club fight for survival

Malaga have announced they will likely be making first-team players redundant as part of drastic efforts to cut costs and avoid the risk of liquidation.

The Spanish second-tier club were forced to lay off a number of staff in May after being badly hit by the disruption of the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Malaga said the "restructuring of the club" was essential to safeguard their future.

On Monday, the club issued a statement to confirm that their latest cost-cutting measures "will directly affect the squad of the men's first team".

"This new restructuring combines with the economic plan that seeks to bring the club out of the complicated financial situation in which it continues to be immersed, despite recent efforts," Malaga said.

"Malaga Club de Futbol is obliged to take this step for the good of the club and hopes Malaguista fans and members understand and support this new effort, the sole objective of which is to create an acceptable and competitive structure with which to give back Malaga Club de Futbol its lost hope."

The statement was unclear on how many players are likely to be released.

Malaga, who were Champions League quarter-finalists seven years ago, finished 14th in the Segunda Division last season.

The club has endured financial problems in recent years and, in February, president Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani was removed from office for a six-month period, with a judicial administrator placed in charge.