Maks Chmerkovskiy Details His 'Guilt' After a 'Hard Time Leaving' Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

Maks Chmerkovskiy spoke in detail about his recent exit from Ukraine.

After going 36 hours without sleep, the Dancing with the Stars alum, 42, spoke to his fans and followers in a 26-minute long Instagram video posted on Tuesday. In the clip, the father of one opened up about his experience leaving Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and how it's impacted him.

"I'm scared, I'm confused, I'm terrified and I just lived through some s--- that I'm going to need a lot of therapy for. But I know this — it's us little guys against the big guy," he said. "I don't care how big [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is. I don't care how mean he is. When we're together, I can see what can happen. We can have a little guy finally win and it will be a joint effort and after that, we can figure out how to make sure that there's never again one f------ person, one man, who can do whatever he's doing."

Chmerkovskiy made it out of Ukraine after a 23-hour train ride from Kyiv to Poland's capital, Warsaw.

Hundreds have been reported dead or wounded, including children. Thousands more have fled or tried to escape Ukraine as a result. (Currently, men ages 18-60 are reportedly unable to leave the country under a mobilization order, so it's uncertain how Chmerkovskiy was allowed to do so.)

Recalling his hours-long trip, Chmerkovskiy said the experience was "like out of a movie."

"When the train car got packed and packed and it kept getting more and more packed, I was like, hold on. I'm thinking to myself there's no air. There's no way that we can travel [this way]," he said, adding that he stood up in the back of the train for hours so that those who needed a seat most could have one.

Chmerkovskiy also admitted to having "guilt" after escaping the war zone. "I thought about it, my guilt. I started to think about this and I came up with this analogy," he said.

"In '94, I was put up for adoption and I got adopted by a beautiful, young, vibrant, exciting, forward-thinking country and I fell in love and I left Ukraine in '94 [as] a sad, sad person because I felt like I was getting unrooted. ... I was in this new country," he continued. "But I turned around and said, 'You know what? This is what I'm going to do.' The 14-year-old Maks, with his family and all the love and support that he had, did stuff and here we are."

Chmerkovskiy had "reconnected" with his native Ukraine in the years that followed. Because of that, he said he's had "a very f---ing hard time leaving" amid the crisis.

"I'm having a horrible time. I'm having very mixed emotions," he continued. "I have my friends there, my friends in [the] frontline. ... I can't hear from some of the people. I can't get in touch with them. I don't know if they're dead."

As Chmerkovskiy explained how he's "not happy" with the current state of things in Ukraine, he acknowledged that "this isn't over."

"I'm going to need to figure out how to stay productive [and] what I can continue doing," he said.

"I love you all tremendously. I love that people are paying attention," he continued. "I love the fact that it f----- yolks you a little bit inside. I love the fact that you get angry because you're like, 'This is wrong.' You get angry because something is wrong and you maybe even want to do something about it. And when everybody does something about it, then it becomes everybody against one person and that's what needs to happen right now."

Chmerkovskiy first revealed he was in Ukraine on the day Russia invaded, saying in an emotional video he wanted to "go back home." His wife, Peta Murgatroyd, later pleaded for Chmerkovskiy's safe return.

"My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more," said the DWTS pro, who shares 5-year-old son Shai Aleksander with Chmerkovskiy.

"Many of you are asking for details and I don't have the answers, but yes, he is safe right now. Please pray that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit," Murgatroyd, 35, continued. "I have FAITH. I have HOPE and I have PRAYED so hard."

On Tuesday, Murgatroyd shared, "I rotated candles and never let them blow out for those 5 days. 24/7. @maksimc I cannot wait to be with you again."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.