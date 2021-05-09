Makrand Mehta, Hema Malini's secretary dies of COVID-19; actor-politician pays tribute on social media

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Makrand Mehta has died of COVID-19 related complications.

In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was part of her family.

Here is her post

With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtGixciP3S " Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 8, 2021

Malini's daughter Esha Deol said Mehta, who was in his 80s, will be missed a lot.

"He was a member of our family & he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma @dreamgirlhema. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace," Deol wrote.

Actor Raveena Tandon and singer Pankaj Udhas also offered their condolences.

"Heartfelt condolences OmShanti," Tandon said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to you and his family may his soul rest in eternal peace Om shanti," Udhas wrote.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 2,664 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city increased to 13,713 with 62 fresh fatalities, according to a health department official.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

