Coronavirus: Mako Vunipola to miss rest of Six Nations after going into self-isolation

England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation as a precaution due to coronavirus fears after flying back from Tonga via Hong Kong, the PA news agency understands.

He was set to link up with Eddie Jones’ squad on Monday for a training camp, with a view to featuring in Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales.

However, the 29-year-old did not join the rest of the squad and is now expected to miss the remainder of the tournament after being advised to self-isolate for 14 days under the current NHS guidelines.

“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” an RFU spokesperson said.

Vunipola, who has shown no symptoms of the disease, was initially expected to miss the clash with the Grand Slam champions after traveling to Tonga recently for unspecified personal reasons. The trip also saw him miss England's victory over Ireland on 23 February.

The Six Nations has already been affected by the coronavirus, with Ireland’s scheduled fixture against Italy in Dublin on 7 March postponed.

There have been 51 coronavirus cases in the UK, while the first confirmed case of the virus in Hong Kong occurred on 23 January. It has since risen to 100 cases in the Chinese city.

PA