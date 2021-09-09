MAKO Medical Announces Partnership with Robert C. Byrd Clinic Located at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

(Left to right) Dr. Linda Boyd, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine; Scot Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, Robert C. Byrd Clinic; Jonathan Tucker, MAKO Medical; Ryan Nibert, MAKO Medical

Lewisburg, West Virginia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAKO Medical Laboratories, a national reference laboratory and leader in COVID-19 testing, announced a comprehensive partnership with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic (RCBC) to provide an on-site, full-service patient center for laboratory work.

“We are proud to partner with RCBC,” said Ryan Nibert, Regional Executive, MAKO Medical. “The MAKO Medical team has all the resources, capacity and expertise needed to provide a convenient and affordable on-site laboratory for RCBC and the residents of the Greenbrier Valley.”

In addition to the on-site laboratory, MAKO Medical will offer innovative patient centered solutions to meet the demands of the ever-changing healthcare environment.

When asked about the partnership, Chief Executive Officer Scot Mitchell stated, “At Robert C. Byrd Clinic we have always sought to provide the best care for our community and we believe this partnership will do just that.”

RCBC is a non-for-profit, comprehensive rural health clinic providing primary health care to the Southern West Virginia community. The clinic is headquartered on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), one of the top medical schools in the nation in primary care and family medicine,

With over 40 physicians and nurse practitioners, RCBC offers a wide range of quality care, in addition to clinical research and training opportunities for future osteopathic physicians from WVSOM, a leader in graduating physicians who practice in rural areas.

“We recognize RCBC’s important mission of providing high-quality, personalized care to the community,” said Jonathan Tucker, Regional Executive, MAKO Medical. “MAKO Medical’s reliable laboratory solutions are a great way to deliver on that mission.”

Company Highlights:

For the past two years, Forbes Magazine has included MAKO Medical in its inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers. Only 500 companies nationwide earned the distinction.

May 2021, the Triangle Business Journal in Raleigh, NC recognized MAKO Medical with a 2021 Life Sciences Award for Best COVID-19 Research Company.

August 2020, MAKO Medical announced the company scored 100% on CAP COVID Proficiency Testing, demonstrating MAKO’s commitment to quality lab results.

Committed to the U.S. Military—At MAKO’s founding, leaders carved out divisions of the company to hire U.S. military veterans. These teams are foundational to MAKO’s elite and high-touch client services model. In November 2020, MAKO held its first Veterans Day lunch to honor veterans. The company served a free meal to all Vance County veterans and their family members.

About MAKO Medical

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a diagnostics partner for businesses, physicians, urgent care facilities, and hospitals around the United States. MAKO Medical has recruited chemists and scientists to provide industry-leading innovation. MAKO Medical Laboratories’ methods and assays are validated for reproducibility, precision, and accuracy. MAKO Medical invests heavily in state-of-the-art instrumentation and technology. To learn more, visit www.makomedical.com or www.covidfreeschools.com

