The Making of Stevie Soprano

Stephen Robert Yanni, better known by his stage name Stevie Soprano, is a hip hop recording artist from Philadelphia. He grew up in the southern New Jersey area and has been writing his own music since the age of 13. Soprano is now in his early 30s, but thus far his music has enabled him to perform in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. Soprano has gotten the opportunity to rap for Sway on Sway’s morning radio show, he’s done 16 or Better with Jack Thriller, done numerous interviews, and performed at some major events. Soprano was the opening musical act in 2017 for Michael Blackson at the Carolines on Broadway comedy club. He also performed once at the annual Hollywood ASCAP EXPO. Based on his track record, Soprano believes that he is the most underrated rapper of all time.

Also Read | Meet Jade Howard: An Entrepreneur Who Built Her Business Today To Create the Independent Leaders and Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow

Life for Stevie Soprano was tough during his childhood and adolescent years. His mother had to work two jobs in Atlantic city to provide for him, and he was an only child. Soprano always assured his mother that one day she would be able to quit working indefinitely once his music career peaked. Soprano would make a conscious effort to promote himself by determining the locations of prominent figures in hip hop, cornering them, and showing them his craft. Rappers such as Fat Joe and 50 Cent know exactly who Stevie Soprano is because Soprano caught them when they were leaving an establishment and proceeded to recite a few of his rhymes for them.

In June 2020, Stevie Soprano was shot and pistol-whipped during an armed robbery. Soprano barely made it out of the incident with his life, but the experience has taught him to change the way he carries himself when alone. Soprano now feels more motivated than ever before to reach his goals and become the best musician he possibly can be.

Also Read | Friends: From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to The Big Bang Theory, 5 More Shows To Watch if You Are a Fan of the Sitcom (LatestLY Exclusive)