Making a seasonal wardrobe swap? Shop the best spring dresses from Amazon for under $40

Anna Popp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fold up and pack away your neutral-colored knit sweaters and fill your closet with bright and colorful flowy dresses for spring and summer. To help make your seasonal wardrobe change easier and more affordable, we found the sweetest spring dresses from Amazon for under $40.

Whether you’re looking for a beach-chic maxi dress or a mini floral frock, Amazon has loads of budget-friendly dresses that are currently on sale for under $40. Need an outfit in a pinch? Amazon Prime members can enjoy free and fast shipping on purchases, including last-minute dresses for special occasions. For Prime members not in a rush, opt to try on select clothes before purchasing them through the Prime try before you buy feature.

For a summer staple that will work for a variety of occasions, the Yathon Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress is a great option. Dress this A-line spaghetti strap sundress up or down with a pair of casual sandals or strappy heels to transform this gown from a casual everyday look to a sleek nighttime style. While this floral midi-dress is already under $40 at $31.90, you can save an extra 15% today and get the cotton dress for $27.11. Did we mention it has pockets?

Wrap dresses are exceptionally flattering and easy to throw on for a simple and chic summer style. Thinking of rocking this look? Now is the time to snag the Naggoo Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Mini Floral Dress for $26.33 at Amazon. This cap sleeve mini dress has an empire tie waist for a cinched fit and comes in 27 different colors and patterns to match your personal style.

Stock up on all your favorite spring dresses at Amazon for under $40 and give your closet the effortless refresh it deserves. Shop our top picks below before these stylish deals sell out.

The best deals on spring dresses under $40 at Amazon

You won’t have to break the bank with these affordable spring dresses from Amazon

Shop spring dresses at Amazon.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Spring dresses: The best spring dresses from Amazon under $40

