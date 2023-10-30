Making Quesadillas In The Microwave Couldn't Get Any Easier

Cheesy chicken quesadilla stacked up - Lauripatterson/Getty Images

Gooey in the center and crispy on the outside, a quesadilla is one of those rare meals that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The filling can be as simple as chopped deli meat, black beans, and Cheddar or as complex as prosciutto, mozzarella, and fresh herbs. This flexibility is exactly what makes quesadillas so convenient and delicious. To make them even easier to cook, try preparing them using the microwave.

The first benefit is, of course, its uber-quick cooking speed. When your belly's rumbling and you have a few odds and ends to use up from the recesses of the fridge, you can put a satisfying quesadilla together, cook it in the microwave, and gobble it up well before your hanger levels reach red alert. This is particularly useful if you're feeding ravenous children who are moments away from a tantrum but still require a nutritious and satisfying meal. Secondly, you won't need to wash a pan afterward, leaving you with more time to enjoy your meal served on the very plate you microwaved it on. We concede that a microwaved quesadilla won't have crispy edges, but that's a small sacrifice to make in return for an appetizing dinner prepped pronto with hardly any washing up.

Tips For Making Quesadillas In The Microwave

Spicy chicken quesadilla - From_my_point_of_view/Getty Images

This technique is so simple and fast that you might find yourself making quesadillas all week. Simply place a tortilla on a microwavable plate and cover it with your favorite toppings, such as deli meats, shredded chicken, or cooked ground beef, before scattering over a generous helping of shredded cheese. Now, here's where the process differs from making a quesadilla on a skillet or griddle pan — you don't want to fold it over just yet. Place it in the microwave flat (as if it were a pizza going into the oven) and cook until the cheese is gooey and the filling is heated through. Then, fold it over to create that scrumptious melting middle that's characteristic of a good quesadilla before slicing it in half and devouring it.

Because this process is so quick, you can spend more time preparing your ingredients. From black beans and canned tuna to chorizo and sweet potato, practically anything goes. As long as your layer of fillings isn't too heavy, it will heat up at the same rate as your tortilla and cheese. However, if you'd prefer a heftier filling, you can always microwave those elements first before strewing them over your tortilla and giving the whole quesadilla a final spin. Ingredients like bell peppers, pickled jalapeños, and avocados can be added to the tortilla right before you fold it over so they retain their freshness and lend your tortilla another layer of textural interest.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.