Making an Impact: KIIT Ranked 8th Globally in SDG 'Reducing Inequalities'

BHUBANESWAR, India, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- KIIT Deemed-to-be-University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 8th best University in the world in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 for the impressive progress made in 'reducing inequalities'.

KIIT Ranked 8th Globally in SDG ‘Reducing Inequalities’

Achieving gender equality is one of the key parameters of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) objectives.

The London-based Times Higher Education, which carries out rankings of the institutes and universities on different parameters every year including the famed 'world university ranking', released the latest report of the Impact Rankings 2022 on April 28.

The Impact Rankings assessed the universities' commitment to sustainability across four broad areas: Research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

KIIT was only among a handful of Indian universities to have featured in the list. Securing 8th place is an acknowledgement of its commitment to achieving excellence in every academic sphere. KIIT's high score also reflects its social responsibility and impactful contributions toward SDGs.

KIIT and KISS Founder, Prof. Achyuta Samanta lauded the historic achievement and said: "KIIT's position among the world's most impactful universities in the parameter of 'Reducing Inequalities' reflects its enormous contribution in the field over the decades."

He congratulated Chancellor Prof. Ved Prakash; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sasmita Samanta, faculty, staff members and the students of KIIT for the unique achievement.

KIIT is one of the foremost Indian universities that attract students from across India and over 53 nations to pursue professional and technical education. It is widely regarded as the most student-friendly university that values and cherishes the principles of compassion and humanity.

While KIIT was ranked 8th best globally for 'Reducing Inequalities', it was in the ranks of 101-200 among the 1,500 universities from 106 countries for its achievement in other SDGs such as Quality Education; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnerships for the Goals. It achieved the overall position of 201-300 in the rankings.

Along with quality education and research, KIIT is actively involved in a wide spectrum of social development activities since its inception.

KIIT has done extensive work in the field of reducing inequalities. As a result, it has got the 8th position in the entire world in this parameter of SDG, underling KIIT's steadfast commitment towards all the 17 SDGs through its academic and social outreach programmes.

KIIT takes pride as a community-based university and has been contributing to pressing social issues such as reducing poverty through education, women empowerment, equal opportunity in the workplace, rural development, tribal upliftment, art, culture and literature.

About KIIT

The University was founded in 1992-93 by Prof Samanta, an eminent educationist and social activist. It made a modest beginning as a vocational training centre. But its principles and the underlying belief in making quality education accessible to all made it a sought-after destination for higher studies. It took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered, the base year. Since then, KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a classic benchmark in education and research activities.

