Making history: The scramble to document presidents' summits

·5 min read

If President Joe Biden has any private words with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at their meeting next week, U.S. interpreters and diplomats will be standing by to document their high-stakes encounter.

It’s a decades-old system meant to ensure that senior officials, and ultimately historians, have a record of what American presidents say to international leaders. And it's one that held up — mostly — even under former President Donald Trump, including when he confiscated the notes taken by his American interpreter at a meeting with Putin in 2017.

Trump's determination to keep his talks with the Russian president confidential sparked concerns about what might have occurred in those private meetings, particularly given Trump’s cozy relationship with Putin.

Former U.S. officials acknowledge the unusual and concerning nature of Trump's desire for secrecy, which a former official familiar with the matter says also included Trump routinely waving away the usual immediate debriefings by aides after his one-on-ones with world leaders. But in the run-up to Biden's own first session with Putin as president in Geneva, the U.S. official described to The Associated Press the swift steps taken to preserve records of Trump's private talks with Putin.

That included the veteran State Department interpreter for Trump at his hours-long private talk with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018 alerting senior U.S. officials “instantaneously” after the meeting to concerning details, including that the two men had broached invoking an existing treaty that could have allowed Russians to take part in interrogations of U.S. officials, the former official said.

And at the summit a year earlier in Hamburg, Germany, where Trump seized the interpreter's notes, Americans were able to debrief Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also jotted down notes, the former official said. Some diplomats and journalists have questioned how thorough the Trump Cabinet secretary’s version would have been, however.

When Trump unexpectedly sat down next to Putin and first lady Melania Trump that night at dinner for a long chat, press reports at the time said it appeared no other Americans were within earshot. However, the former official said they were able to build a record of what was said from the first lady's aides, who were sitting next to her.

Trump in one way made it easier for listeners to follow and document his private words with Putin. Appearing dazzled by the pomp and import of the summits, Trump would have to ask interpreters to repeat Putin’s comments “half the time,” the former official said.

The results were detailed accounts that were shared among top officials and preserved, according to the former official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. They ultimately will likely be declassified, like the records of past presidencies.

The former official’s account, and accounts from other officials and interpreters, shed light on a critical part of the upcoming Biden-Putin meeting and other presidential summits that normally receives little attention: the crucial work of diplomats, interpreters, aides and others in providing policymakers with a detailed account of what was said — even when a president wishes they didn’t.

Presidential historians say it’s critical for the functioning of a democratic government.

“I believe very strongly that our protections under the Constitution depend on the transparency of our government. Because it’s in the dark spaces, it’s in the unlit spaces of government activity that abuses occur, or can occur,” said Timothy Naftali, an associate professor at New York University.

Michael McFaul, a former White House official and ambassador to Russia in Barack Obama's administration who served as the official record-taker for Obama’s occasional one-on-one “pull-asides” with Russian leaders, described how the routine of capturing and documenting such talks played out for him.

At the close of those presidential conversations, McFaul said he would immediately rush to debrief both Obama and the State Department interpreter, while memories were fresh.

“Sometimes I really had to crowd people out of the way,” but “it was super important,” McFaul said. “For the U.S. government, that was how they knew what was decided.”

Up until the Reagan administration, the same State Department interpreters who translated during the one-on-ones between U.S. presidents and international leaders were charged with preparing the official memoranda of conversations, or memcons, said Dimitry Zarechnak, a retired State Department employee. Zarechnak translated for Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev and others.

At the time, “the practice was always that interpreters would be taking notes to do the interpreting,” and then use those notes to prepare the memos, Zarechnak said. It was a “practically verbatim record of what was said.”

Those memos as a rule had to be completed the same day, McFaul and Zarechnak said.

After one Reagan summit, when Zarechnak found himself working into the next morning to prepare the memos from a day of interpreting, the U.S. routine expanded, so that a separate note-taker began sitting in on the talks and prepared the official records, he said.

Many decades later, the U.S. government typically declassifies the memcons, as with Reagan’s historic talks and folksy stories with the last leader of the Soviet Union.

The former official said Trump was able, however, to evade the record-takers for one kind of conversation: those with leaders who could speak directly to him in English and needed no interpreter.

Trump would leave entirely private his conversations with President Emmanuel Macron, pointing inquiring American officials to the bilingual French leader, the former official recounted.

‘“Ask Macron,’″ Trump would tell his aides, the former official said.

—-

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova wins first-ever Grand Slam title

    Krejcikova held on to win her first-ever Grand Slam singles title in the battle of the first-timers.

  • Moore helps Wales earn draw against Switzerland at Euro 2020

    Keiffer Moore nodded in an equalizer to give Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday at the European Championship.

  • For fans of the Montreal Canadiens, it really 'Feels like '93' again

    "We could go back to all 24 cups and make comparisons but there is something about the underdog aspect of that 1993 team."

  • Suns push Nuggets to the brink with Game 3 win

    The Suns have a commanding 3-0 lead over Jokic's Nuggets.

  • 76ers take 2-1 series lead with blowout of Hawks

    The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.

  • Blue Jays' bullpen coughs up another lead in walk-off loss to Red Sox

    The Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night.

  • Bronny James' Sierra Canyon season debut spoiled in front of LeBron, Drake

    James and longtime friend, Drake, were seated courtside to watch his son, Bronny James, return to the court for the first time this season. But Corona Centennial held on to win the Open Division title.

  • Fixing the Lakers, DeMar's new home and other offseason questions

    The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.

  • Lamar Odom records very sad TKO of Aaron Carter in celebrity boxing match

    The 6-foot-10 guy beat up the non-6-foot-10 guy.

  • Pascal Siakam undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to miss 5 months

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.

  • Eichel edges closer to exit, Sabres breakup will be messy

    The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.&nbsp;

  • Rask needs hip surgery, wants to return to Bruins in 2022

    Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.

  • Should the Raptors bring back Nate Bjorkgren?

    Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.

  • The Latest: Rain in Bucharest halts practice for Euro 2020

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Heavy rain in Bucharest has soaked the National Arena field and prevented Austria and North Macedonia from training ahead of their European Championship game. Some Austria players warmed up and cooled down by diving headlong into the water pools. Training was canceled to protect the playing surface for Sunday’s opening Group C match. UEFA says both teams have headed to Steaua Bucharest’s stadium in the city to practice. Austria has first use of i

  • Nuggets have been all talk and no action so far against Suns

    For the third straight game, the Suns defeated the Nuggets by double-digits, winning 116-102 to place the Mile High City’s team on the brink of elimination in this second-round Western Conference playoff series.

  • 12 Venezuelans infected by virus before Copa America match

    SAO PAULO (AP) — A dozen Venezuela players and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 a day before their Copa America opener against the host in Brasilia, Brazilian health authorities said on Saturday. The health secretariat of the Federal District, which includes Brasilia, said in a statement that all of the infected people were isolated in a hotel. None of the Venezuelans were named. CONMEBOL has not said if the match against Brazil on Sunday at Mané Garrincha Stadium will proceed as

  • Dak Prescott says Ezekiel Elliott is in 'the best shape of his life'

    Elliott already looks ready for the regular season, and Prescott could not be more excited to get started.

  • Auger-Aliassime takes straight-set victory over Querrey to reach Stuttgart Open final

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the final of the Stuttgart Open with a straight-set 6-4, 7-5 victory over Sam Querrey of the U.S. on Saturday. The native of Montreal will be searching for his first ATP title in his eigth tournament final, when he takes on Croatia's Marin Čilić on Sunday. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart final: Čilić advanced after defeating Jurij Rodinovo of Austria in a walkover in the other semifinal. This will be Auger-Aliassime's second app

  • Plane and simple: Dutch fans want 4-3-3 setup at Euro 2020

    ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — A small plane flew over the Netherlands' European Championship training ground on Saturday pulling a banner that read in Dutch: “ Frank. Just 4-3-3! ” “That’s not something you see every day,” Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on the eve of the team's Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine on Sunday. The aerial antics in the central town of Zeist is the latest contribution to an ongoing national debate about which formation coach Frank de Boer should play, with man

  • Spain sends extra Euro 2020 squad home after outbreak scare

    MADRID (AP) — Spain has sent home the 17 extra players it called up this week to form an alternative squad after a coronavirus outbreak had threatened to infect the team at the European Championship. Six players with previous experience with the national team and 11 players from Spain’s under-21 team were called up by coach Luis Enrique after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The extra players left Saturday, a day after the squad was vaccinated and following three c