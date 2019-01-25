Makinen hits out at Monte officials over stage problems

The first stage of the loop was cancelled due to concerns over spectator safety, a decision that left Makinen furious as his team had based its tyre selection around the test.

Overnight leader Tanak slipped two places through the loop, with rivals Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Ogier passing him to run first and second.

Tanak, like his fellow Toyota drivers, had selected four studded tyres for the opening stage, gambling on snow and ice on the 12-mile Valdrome-Sigottier test.

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the midday halt, Makinen said he would instruct his drivers not to take part in the end-of-day press conference.

"I would like to see all three stages should be cancelled this morning," Makinen said. "Our complete strategy was based to the overall loop - we lost our lead and nobody takes responsibility for that.

"The FIA doesn't care what happens at the end of the season, what happens if we lose the championship because of this?

"This is the only rally in the world where you absolutely have to understand how much it can affect [your rally] if a stage is cancelled.

"It doesn't matter in Sweden if they cancel one stage - everybody will be with the same tyres anyway. The [rally] organisers and the FIA don't even understand we are in Monte Carlo and it's not like this, it affects the whole loop.

"Nobody takes responsibility at the end of the year, not the organisers from this rally and not the FIA."

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroën World Rally Team Citroen C3 WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroën World Rally Team Citroen C3 WRC McKlein / LAT Images

McKlein / LAT Images