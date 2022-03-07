Maki, Lemur Stolen from the San Francisco Zoo in 2020, Dead at 22: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
Maki, the ring-tailed lemur who made headlines in 2020 when he was stolen and later returned to the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens, died at the age of 22, the California zoo announced Friday.

The lemur passed away on Thursday from acute kidney failure and advanced age, according to a statement from the zoo obtained by PEOPLE.

"The fact that Maki survived his ordeal to thrive among his group for more than a year and a half is truly remarkable," Tanya M. Peterson, the CEO and executive director of theSan Francisco Zoological Society, said in a statement.

RELATED: Endangered Senior Lemur Stolen from San Francisco Zoo, Police Say

She continued, "Maki became a symbol of resilience and bravery, becoming a fan favorite. His story increased awareness of endangered lemurs worldwide. We are heartbroken for this loss."

Maki was one of the oldest lemurs at the San Francisco Zoo, far exceeding the average 16.7-year median life expectancy for ring-tailed lemurs.

"He trusted his caretakers like no other lemur and as the lowest ranking of his ring-tailed lemur group, he often chose to eat next to them rather than his group," the zoo added in a Facebook post on Friday. "His personality filled the forest, and he will be forever missed!

RELATED: 5-Year-Old Boy Finds Endangered Lemur Who Went Missing from the San Francisco Zoo

In October 2020, Maki received national attention when he was taken from the zoo by a trespasser, who broke through a locked door leading to the lemur's indoor enclosure.

Maki was found at a nearby school the following day and returned to the zoo after being spotted by five-year-old student James Trinh.

Maki the ring-tailed lemur
Maki the ring-tailed lemur

San Francisco Zoo & Gardens

The animal and Trinh were honored in a ceremony on World Lemur Day 2020 by San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The burglary suspect was arrested and charged with violating the Endangered Species Act.

RELATED: Endangered Lemur Stolen from Calif. Zoo Turns Up at a Hotel with a Note

"Thanks to the news media, an enormous amount of social media, and a young boy's keen eye, Maki was returned home safely," Peterson shared shortly after the lemur's return in 2020.

