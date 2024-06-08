Makhmud Muradov returns to OKTAGON MMA after seven-fight UFC stint

With his UFC run now a thing of the past, Makhmud Muradov is returning to the promotion that helped make his name.

OKTAGON MMA announced during Saturday’s OKTAGON 58 event in Germany that seven-fight UFC middleweight veteran Muradov has signed a deal to return to the organization where he had his final pre-UFC fight (via X):

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Welcome back to OKTAGON MMA, Makhmud Muradov! Another brilliant addition to Europe’s leading MMA promotion! #OKTAGON58 📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & DAZN pic.twitter.com/rjJaETxf8S — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) June 8, 2024

Muradov (26-7) has yet to offer an explanation as to what led to the end of his UFC tenure. He earned victories in four of his seven fights with the company, and his most recent appearance came at UFC Fight Night 235 in February when he matchup with Aliaskhab-Khizriev ended just 11 seconds into the first round due to an accidental eye poke.

It was then expected that Muradov would fight Michel Pereira at UFC 301 in May, but he was forced to withdraw from the card and seemingly severed ties with the UFC.

Now Muradov, who gained some of his traction as the first MMA fighter signed to Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team, returns to OKTAGON MMA, where he’s gone 2-0 with a pair of knockout victories.

A date and opponent for Muradov’s return to OKTAGON MMA were not announced.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) fights Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Makhmud…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Muradov vs Barberena

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Makhmud…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Bryan Barberena (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Makhmud Muradov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberana, UFC Fight Night 224 London Scorecard

makhmud

