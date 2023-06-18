Makeup with SPF makes suncare simple

Everyone wants to hear about SPF when it’s sunny but, as I often say, we need suncare all year around. People still see suncare as a faff and so it’s easier (but unwise) to skip it. For ease, try makeup that comes with an SPF. There are lip colours that double as blush and provide the eyes with a matching hue. There are also skin tints with lightweight textures (excellent for the heat) that give you a sun-kissed finish and a good foundation, but also protect you from the sun. Voilà! Suncare made easy.

1. Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment, SPF 30 £19.75, kiehls.com

2. Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm, SPF 50 £16, spacenk.com

3. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Protectant Lipstick, SPF 15 £22, elizabetharden.com

4. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops, SPF 30 £115, drsturm.com

5. Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser, SPF 35 £27, cultbeauty.com

I can’t do without… A divine cleanser that really does deliver on its promise

I recently visited Borgo Santo Pietro in Tuscany. This is the farm (a very posh farm, to be fair) that produces Seed to Skin. It’s a beauty brand created with ingredients grown on the land. But to call it a natural or organic beauty brand would be to do it a disservice. When a brand describes itself as ‘natural’ please don’t pay a blind bit of notice. Natural means nothing – arsenic is natural, but that doesn’t mean it’s good for you. Seed to Skin is incredibly efficacious because it makes a very particular (almost obsessive) commitment to ingredients sourced from its land and adds a good dose of scientific oomph. The results are incredible. The purpose of this column is to wax lyrical about one particular product, but if I could fit every single product in its range here, I would. But let’s focus on the Divine Cleanse. This gloriously thick yet transparent balm is one of the most wonderful balm cleansers I’ve used in a long time. It is a double cleanser, which on contact with water turns into a milky substance and activates its benefits even further. It contains green marine clay, which draws out impurities, tightens pores and leaves you with clean, clearer skin and a super smooth texture. The brand has something of a cult following. I never understood it before. Now, I get it. Sign me up… Seed to Skin The Divine Cleanse, £78, libertylondon.com

On my radar… A fancy candle always makes good scents

When the skies open Using a combination of green fig, ginger, tonka beans and sandalwood, the delicious smell of rain on a hot day has been exquisitely captured in this candle. Byredo Summer Rain, £73, byredo.com

Floral tribute Housed in an artisan-made terracotta pot, the lovely geranium and rose scent in this candle will bring a certain level of glamour to your garden patio. Loewe Geranium Outdoor Candle, £185, perfumesloewe.com

Time and again This luxe, forward-thinking, sustainable-focused candle brand has gone one step further and launched candle refills in scents that range from water lily to absinthe. Carrière Frères Candle Refills, £40, selfridges.com

