I Can Go Makeup-Free Thanks to This Esthetician-Approved Illuminating Serum

Serums are modern-day skincare heroes — what can’t they do? From zapping signs of aging to calming and softening skin, serums are an essential part of a good skincare routine. I’ve tried many serums in my day, and it’s not often I come across one that makes me stop in my tracks — but Coola’s Dew Good Illuminating Probiotic Serum did.

My esthetician used the serum on me at the end of a recent facial. The first thing I noticed was the delightful, beachy scent, but it was really the results that won me over: my face was absolutely glowing when I looked in the mirror after the fact. I assumed it was the work she had just put in, but she told me that the extra dewiness was thanks to the Coola serum, which she called her “favorite.”

The illuminating serum is a hydrating, weightless serum with SPF 30. It gives your face a good, healthy glow without looking oily or wet. The organic formula contains hyaluronic acid as well as probiotics (without live cultures) to help your skin look plump and hydrated. This serum also uses the brand’s BlueScreen Digital De-Stress technology, which can combat the effects of blue light, pollution, and environmental stressors through powerful antioxidants and plant-based actives. Plus, it’s non-GMO and paraben-, gluten-, and cruelty-free.

I can attest to the fact that it’s good for sensitive skin; I’m highly allergic to many common irritants and my skin drinks Coola’s Dew Good Illuminating Probiotic Serum up. This little bottle does a lot, but one of the things I love most about it is that it has broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. A single pump covers my whole face, and I love that it makes me look put together without any makeup, allowing my skin to breathe.

A word of caution: you might freak out about how white it is out of the pump (I certainly did the first time), but it blends in quickly and nicely, leaving a shimmery finish that will have your friends and loved ones commenting on your glow all day long.

I’m not alone in my praise; Amazon shoppers love this serum, too. One shopper said that “your face literally glows” when wearing it, and they, like me, love that it “sits very well on your face when you don’t want to wear makeup.” Another shopper who wears makeup over it said “it layers perfectly over a serum and under foundation,” and that they love “how easily and quickly this absorbs” for a “beautiful dewy finish and great sun protection.”

If you want a serum that will give you a hydrated, dewy “just had a fresh facial” look — plus sun protection! — try Coola’s Dew Good Illuminating Probiotic Serum.

