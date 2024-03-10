Makeup-Free Jennifer Lawrence! A “Beetlejuice” Reunion! See All the Stars at Rehearsals for the 2024 Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET

Al Seib / AMPAS Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae.

The 2024 Academy Awards are almost here!

One day ahead of the annual ceremony, various stars attended rehearsals for the prestigious awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Among the A-listers in attendance included a makeup-free Jennifer Lawrence, a sunglass-sporting Issa Rae and a casually dressed Chris Hemsworth.

Other celebrities who also prepped ahead of big night included Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton — taking part in a Beetlejuice reunion — along with America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, who both starred in 2023's Barbie, which is up for nine nominations.

Below, see all the stars rehearsing for the 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which will air live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Jennifer Lawrence

Al Seib / AMPAS Jennifer Lawrence.

Issa Rae

Al Seib / AMPAS Issa Rae.

Chris Hemsworth

Al Seib / AMPAS Chris Hemworth.

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara

Al Seib / AMPAS Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara.

Anya-Taylor Joy

Al Seib / AMPAS Anya Taylor-Joy.

Al Pacino

Al Seib / AMPAS Al Pacino.

Emily Blunt

Al Seib / AMPAS Emily Blunt.

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera

Al Seib / AMPAS Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera.

Lupita Nyong'o

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS Lupita Nyong'o.

Dwayne Johnson

Al Seib / AMPAS Dwayne Johnson.

Cynthia Erivo

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS Cynthia Erivo.

Steven Spielberg

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS Steven Spielberg.

