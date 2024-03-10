Advertisement

Makeup-Free Jennifer Lawrence! A “Beetlejuice” Reunion! See All the Stars at Rehearsals for the 2024 Oscars

Nicholas Rice
·1 min read

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET

<p> Al Seib / AMPAS</p> Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae.

The 2024 Academy Awards are almost here!

One day ahead of the annual ceremony, various stars attended rehearsals for the prestigious awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Among the A-listers in attendance included a makeup-free Jennifer Lawrence, a sunglass-sporting Issa Rae and a casually dressed Chris Hemsworth.

Other celebrities who also prepped ahead of big night included Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton — taking part in a Beetlejuice reunion — along with America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, who both starred in 2023's Barbie, which is up for nine nominations.

Below, see all the stars rehearsing for the 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which will air live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Jennifer Lawrence.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Issa Rae.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemworth.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Chris Hemworth.

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara.

Anya-Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Anya Taylor-Joy.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Al Pacino.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Emily Blunt.

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o.

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS

Lupita Nyong'o.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson.

Al Seib / AMPAS

Dwayne Johnson.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo.

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS

Cynthia Erivo.

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg.

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS

Steven Spielberg.

Read the original article on People.