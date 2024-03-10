Makeup-Free Jennifer Lawrence! A “Beetlejuice” Reunion! See All the Stars at Rehearsals for the 2024 Oscars
The 96th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET
The 2024 Academy Awards are almost here!
One day ahead of the annual ceremony, various stars attended rehearsals for the prestigious awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Among the A-listers in attendance included a makeup-free Jennifer Lawrence, a sunglass-sporting Issa Rae and a casually dressed Chris Hemsworth.
Other celebrities who also prepped ahead of big night included Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton — taking part in a Beetlejuice reunion — along with America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, who both starred in 2023's Barbie, which is up for nine nominations.
Below, see all the stars rehearsing for the 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which will air live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Jennifer Lawrence
Issa Rae
Chris Hemsworth
Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara
Anya-Taylor Joy
Al Pacino
Emily Blunt
Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera
Lupita Nyong'o
Dwayne Johnson
Cynthia Erivo
Steven Spielberg
