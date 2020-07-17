Makeup From Chanel and Dior Is Majorly Marked Down in This Secret Sale

It’s not simple to find luxury makeup at a discount, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Designer flash sale site Rue La La, for instance, currently has a secret sale with markdowns on makeup from brands like Laura Mercier, Chanel, Dior, and Kevyn Aucoin, so it’s easier than ever to stock up on new products without breaking the bank — all you need to do is know how to shop it.

Included in the sale are bestsellers like the famous Diorshow mascara, Chanel’s pen highlighter, Kevyn Aucoin makeup palettes, and more. The discount you can score varies by product, but it ranges from 10 percent off to a whopping 67 percent off the original price. As a result, many of the products are under $30, so you don’t have to feel bad about filling up your shopping cart with a bunch of stuff.

If you’ve never shopped with Rue La La, it’s pretty simple: The site offers discounts on tons of designers to its subscribers, and to gain access to flash sales like this one, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address. After that, you’ll get emails about the newest flash sales (like this one!), and you’ll be able to take advantage of all the markdowns on the site.

This particular sale only lasts until Monday, so if you’re interested in getting luxury makeup from brands like Laura Mercier, Chanel, Dior, and Kevyn Aucoin for less, it’s worth signing up for an account sooner rather than later. Popular products are already selling fast, so we’d recommend adding your selections to your cart quickly.

To make things as easy as possible, we put together a list of our favorite deals on the makeup. Check them out below, then head over to Rue La La to shop them all.

