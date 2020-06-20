Makeshift memorial grows for mother, 3 children killed in Brampton crash

A makeshift memorial is growing for a mother and three children killed in a Brampton crash last week that continues to be investigated.

Well-wishers have left cut flowers, candles, balloons, notes and stuffed animals against a metal fence near the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Road, in memory of Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters, Klara, 6, Liliana, 4, and Mila, 1.

At one end of the memorial, there are four figures cut out of wood to denote the four family members from Caledon, Ont. who died in the crash, which happened on Thursday shortly after 12 p.m.

Peel police's major collision bureau and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are investigating.

Peel police said on Saturday that they expect charges to be laid. A man, 20, who suffered serious injuries in the fatal crash, remains in hospital in serious condition. Neither police nor the SIU have released his name.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said on Saturday that investigators are trying to piece together the sequence of events that led to the crash, and once they do so, then they will decide if charges can be laid.

"Due to the number of vehicles involved, the technical aspects that our investigators from our major collision bureau need to evaluate, as well as speaking with the numerous witnesses that were there, this investigation will take some time before we are able to determine the exact sequence of events, which led to the incident," Mooken said.

"Based on the preliminary information, at this point, we do expect charges to be laid. However, I do not have an exact timeline as to when that would occur."

Police can lay charges before the SIU investigation is completed, he added.

Police have not determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash. "It's unknown at this time," Mooken said.

Officer 'observed' vehicle before it slammed into van

According to a preliminary investigation by the SIU, a Peel police officer was heading westbound on Countryside Drive when he "observed" an Infiniti vehicle travelling eastbound on Countryside Drive shortly after noon on Thursday.

"A short time later, in the intersection of Countryside Drive and Torbram Road, the Infiniti became involved in a collision with a van that had been traveling northbound on Torbram Road," the SIU said in a news release on Friday.

After the car slammed into the van, a Volkswagen Atlas SUV, the van careened into a light pole, which fell on top of it.

Karolina Ciasullo and her three children were in the van. Klara, 6, died at the scene. Karolina and Liliana, 4, died in Brampton Civic Hospital.

Mila, 1, was also taken to Brampton Civic Hospital, but was then transferred to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, where she died of her injuries.

The SIU said in the release that the driver of the Infiniti was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Two other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The SIU, which is called when there are deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault in cases involving police, invoked its mandate to investigate soon afterwards.

SIU has interviewed more than 12 witnesses

The SIU said investigators have interviewed more than a dozen civilian witnesses who were at the site of the collision and retrieved video footage from various sources.

"At the scene, roadway evidence was collected and measurements were taken. The subject officer's cruiser will be examined for data," the SIU said.

On Friday, SIU spokeswoman Monica Hudon would not say whether a police chase was underway before the crash.

In an email on Saturday, Hudon said she doesn't have any updates at this time.

"With respect to what exact evidence we've received, I can't speak to that while the investigation is ongoing. By looking at the evidence and interviewing witnesses, we will get a better idea of what transpired," Hudon said in the email.

"An SIU investigation does not prevent any police service from laying charges where they see fit."

Five investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said in a statement on Friday that Ciasullo was a Grade 4 teacher at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School in Brampton.

A gofundme page for the Ciasullo family has raised $267,205 of its $280,000 target, with all funds to go to the family.