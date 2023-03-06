What makes Wawa so popular in Pennsylvania? Check out its unique offerings

While Wawa has been a Pennsylvania staple for nearly 60 years, the chain has largely operated in the Keystone State’s eastern regions. That is set to change once a highly anticipated location brings the beloved chain to Centre County for the first time.

Today, Wawa operates nearly 1,000 convenience stores across Pennsylvania, Florida and mid-Atlantic states like Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Farther west, more locations are reportedly in the works for Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

What exactly makes Wawa so beloved? Most fans might argue it’s the chain’s made-to-order menu that sets it apart from the competition.

Wawa’s menu at a glance

When asked about Wawa’s offerings, just about every fan would likely point to the chain’s ever-expanding lineup of coffee and made-to-order grub.

Wawa offers fresh cold and hot coffee throughout its hours of operation. Staple flavors include Colombian and Cuban roasts, while seasonal varieties, including this winter’s maple coffee cake flavor, join the menu throughout the year.

Caffeine is available in several forms at Wawa, including macchiatos, lattes, cappuccinos and espressos. Several teas and iced coffee, including cold brews and lattes, are available, too.

Those who aren’t in need of a caffeine fix might be enticed by Wawa’s fruit smoothies, milkshakes and ice cream parfaits.

If you need a bite to eat you can gravitate toward Wawa’s hoagies. They’re available in three different sizes — Junior (4 inches), Shorti (6 inches) and Classic (10 inches) — and fully customizable at each store’s ordering kiosks. Available hot or cold, hoagies can feature lunch meats like turkey, ham and salami or less traditional fixings like chicken fingers, shredded beef, roasted vegetables and tuna salad.

Wawa’s hoagies welcome modifications. When ordering from the menu, you’ll be prompted to add or drop toppings in any way you see fit.

In recent years, Wawa’s lunch and dinner options have expanded to include perennial favorites like quesadillas, burritos, paninis, club sandwiches, soups, create-your-own bowls and ciabatta sandwiches. Chicken sandwiches, burgers and fries are generally available after 4 p.m., too.

No mention of Wawa’s made-to-order menu could be complete without Sizzlis, the chain’s beloved breakfast option. They’re generally available with scrambled eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage on a bagel, a croissant, a biscuit or even a waffle. Sizzli breakfast burritos are also offered, though they’re smaller than their made-to-order counterparts.

Wawa also offers breakfast hoagies, complete with a base of scrambled eggs or egg whites and your choice of fixings, including breakfast and deli meats. Grab-and-go options include donuts and muffins, typically available in their own bakery display in stores.

Proposed plan shows Wawa is coming to State College area, a first for Happy Valley

Wawa services

Like most of its counterparts these days, Wawa offers online ordering with in-store pickup and delivery options. Ordering is available on Wawa’s website or through its mobile app.

Through the app, Wawa offers rewards, including free food, in-store discounts and gasoline savings, that build up over time. Signing up for Wawa’s rewards program is free.

Those looking to feed a crowd can take advantage of Wawa’s catering services, which offer customizable boxes of hoagies, soups, sides and desserts.

Wawa’s history

Founded in Delaware County in 1964, Wawa now operates more than 950 locations up and down the East Coast. About 750 stores offer gasoline, the company says.

On its website, Wawa says its name comes from a Native American word for the Canadian geese that once roamed southeastern Pennsylvania. The company’s original dairy farm sat on land that was once called Wawa, which later inspired the chain’s identity.

Wawa, a privately held company, began as an iron foundry in New Jersey nearly 160 years before it became a convenience store chain. The company moved into dairy farming before opening the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 to create a larger outlet for its dairy products.