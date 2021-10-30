‘Makes me want to run faster.’ Boise cross country wins state behind sophomore standouts

Among the crowd of spectators lining Poplar Lane was 12-year-old Luke Bruce, who was shouting as loud as he could to make sure his older sister could hear him as she ran past.

Bruce doesn’t usually skip school at Hillside Junior High, but this was a special occasion. He was going to cheer his sister to a state championship.

Allie Bruce heard her little brother’s encouragement loud and clear, and she bested Boise High teammate Sammy Smith in a sprint to the finish for the 5A girls individual title at the state cross country meet Friday at Eagle Island State Park.

“It makes a big difference, every single race I hear him, it makes me want to run faster,” Allie Bruce said. “With all the people cheering for me, I was like: ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I haven’t been in a race like that in a long time. It felt amazing.”

Bruce won the 5-kilometer race in a time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds, and Smith — the defending individual champ — clocked a 17:52.3 to help the Brave win a fourth consecutive team championship.

All seven of Boise’s runners placed among the top 20 as the Brave totaled 27 points — 12 points shy of a perfect score. Rocky Mountain was second with 113 points, the highest finish in program history, while Mountain View won a tiebreaker with Eagle for the third-place trophy after both teams totaled 115 points.

Boise’s other individual placers were senior Logan Smith (seventh), senior Annika Zuschlag (ninth), junior Lydia Nance (11th), senior Jamie Hamlin (12th) and junior Kayla Wiechowski (20th).

“These girls, they’re just so much fun to be around. Their work ethic is unmatchable,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said. “They’re just so competitive when they get out there. They have those things you just can’t teach as a coach. They get nervous like everyone else, but they channel it the right way.”

Bruce, a sophomore, finished third at last year’s state meet and was the runner-up to Smith in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the state track in the spring. The two took turns beating each other this cross country season, and Bruce pointed out that Smith was dealing with an undisclosed leg injury Friday.

They also play together on Boise’s varsity girls soccer team, along with several other cross country teammates.

“At least with me and Sammy, it just depends on who’s better on the day, so it easily could have gone the other way,” Bruce said. “I happened to win today, so I am really happy with that.”

Boise’s Allie Bruce, front, teammate Sammy Smith and Post Falls’ Anastasia Peters compete in the 5A girls state cross country meet Friday at Eagle Island State Park.

Rocky Mountain boys top podium

Rocky Mountain’s five scoring runners placed among the top 15 as the Grizzlies upended defending 5A state champion Idaho Falls.

It was the fifth state title in program history and not far removed from Rocky’s back-to-back-to-back championships from 2016 to 2018.

Rocky Mountain finished with 40 points to Idaho Falls’ 56, one year after the Grizzlies took second to the Tigers at the state meet in Pocatello. Rocky’s victory also ended an Idaho Falls run of four straight team titles spanning the 4A and 5A classifications.

“It was just a war of attrition,” Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Howard said. “It was pretty even through the first loop at Eagle Island, and then our group has found a pretty good racing identity as a strong pack, and I think our depth really came through for us today.”

Idaho Falls sophomore Luke Athay won the individual title in 15:19.8, followed by Rocky Mountain runners Trent Wigod (15:37.0) and Landon Heemeyer (15:56.3) in second and third, respectively. Keith Uitdewilligen (11th), Zac Pollock (12th), Tyler Sainsbury (15th), Cayden Tupper (18th) and Aiden Stephenson (36th) also contributed to the Grizzlies’ blue-trophy performance.

“Besides Trent, who’s been our No. 1 all year, our two, three, four and five have been pretty interchangeable,” Howard said. “So that’s been exciting to coach these guys, because they really race as a unit. It’s almost like musical chairs some days.”

First-place finisher Luke Athay of Idaho Falls, left, congratulates second-place finisher Trent Wigod of Rocky Mountain at the 5A boys state cross country race Friday at Eagle Island State Park.

4A: Preston girls, Blackfoot boys victorious

After Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts crossed the finish line, it was nearly 30 seconds before another runner appeared.

Roberts completed the 5k course in 17:53.3 — well ahead of second-place Bailey Bird (18:21.2) of Pocatello — to repeat as the 4A girls individual champion.

The Preston girls claimed their first title at the 4A level since 2008, while the Blackfoot boys ended a much longer drought with their victory. Blackfoot won four titles in a row from 1972-75, and this year’s championship was the Broncos’ first since then.

Senior Eli Gregory (15:43.0) and junior Matt Thomas (15:46.4) delivered a one-three finish to lead Blackfoot, which held off second-place Preston, 44 to 57.

The Middleton girls (sixth) and Bishop Kelly boys (fifth) were the top placers among Treasure Valley teams.

5A State Meet

Friday

At Eagle Island State Park

Girls team scores: 1, Boise 27. 2, Rocky Mountain 113. 3, Mountain View 115. 4, Mountain View 115. 5, Highland 145. 6, Thunder Ridge 159. 7, Post Falls 180. 9, Timberline 196. 10, Meridian 215. 11, Coeur d’Alene 265.

Girls top individuals

1, Allie Bruce, Boise, 17:47.9.

2, Samantha Smith, Boise, 17:52.3.

3, Annastasia Peters, Post Falls, 18:00.3.

4, Malia Lowe, Kuna, 18:06.0.

5, Samantha Wood, Post Falls, 18:11.6.

6, Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View, 18:18.3.

7, Logan Smith, Boise, 18:26.8.

8, Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge, 18:27.6.

9, Annika Zuschlag, Boise, 18:39.5.

10, Brooklyn Lowry, Mountain View, 18:47.7.

11, Lydia Nance, Boise, 18:48.0.

12, Jamie Hamlin, Boise, 18:48.9.

13, Brighton Heywood, Rocky Mountain, 19:05.9.

14, Allie Hipwell, Eagle, 19:07.6.

15, Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls, 19:08.8.

16, Tiffany Thomas, Capital, 19:10.2.

17, Afton Fillmore, Eagle, 19:10.2.

18, Kaleena Narus, Timberline, 19:13.0.

19, Audrey Chitwood, Mountain View, 19:13.4.

20, Hannah Bailey, Highland, 19:14.2.

Boys team scores: 1, Rocky Mountain 40. 2, Idaho Falls 56. 3, Boise 81. 4, Rigby 149. 5, Thunder Ridge 175. 6, Eagle 182. 7, Mountain View 196. 8, Coeur d’Alene 197. 9, Centennial 203. 10, Timberline 238. 11, Lewiston 273.

Boys top individuals

1, Luke Athay, Idaho Falls, 15:19.8.

2, Trent Wigod, Rocky Mountain, 15:37.0.

3, Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain, 15:56.3.

4, Clay Shumaker, Skyview, 16:02.1.

5, Kaden Helder, Boise, 16:05.1.

6, Nico Sanchez, Idaho Falls, 16:05.8.

7, Andrew Ringert, Eagle, 16:06.4.

8, Cooper Andrews, Thunder Ridge, 16:07.6.

9, Benjamin Ricks, Rigby, 16:10.2.

10, Jaiden Liddle, Idaho Falls, 16:10.5.

11, Keith Uitdewilligen, Rocky Mountain, 16:10.9.

12, Zac Pollock, Rocky Mountain, 16:11.2.

13, Noe Kemper, Boise, 16:12.7.

14, Seth Bingham, Thunder Ridge, 16:13.6.

15, Tyler Sainsbury, Rocky Mountain, 16:18.6.

16, Ryan Stutz, Madison, 16:20.1.

17, Nate Stadtlander, Meridian, 16:24.2.

18, Cayden Tupper, Rocky Mountain, 16:25.2.

19, Kobe Wessels, Lewiston, 16:26.5.

20, Jacob Van Orden, Highland, 16:27.8.

4A State Meet

Friday

At Eagle Island State Park

Girls team scores: 1, Preston 59. 2, Pocatello 89. 3, Skyline 119. 4, Twin Falls 152. 5, Sandpoint 173. 6, Middleton 177. 7, Blackfoot 204. 8, Bonneville 210. 9, Mountain Home 240. 10, Bishop Kelly 257. 11, Jerome 267. 12, Burley 269. 13, Moscow 314. 14, Vallivue 326. 15, Ridgevue 338.

Girls top individuals

1, Nelah Roberts, Skyline, 17:53.3.

2, Bailey Bird, Pocatello, 18:21.2.

3, Angelie Scott, Preston, 19:19.2.

4, Kayelee Austin, Middleton, 19:23.9.

5, Addie McCallister, Middleton, 19:25.5.

6, Maddy Larsen, Blackfoot, 19:26.4.

7, McKinley Scott, Preston, 19:29.2.

8, Hailey Renzello, Pocatello, 19:31.8.

9, Olivia Kendell, Burley, 19:35.2.

10, Alivia Johnson, Bonneville, 19:35.6.

11, Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville, 19:40.6.

12, Taylor Bunderson, Pocatello, 19:48.4.

13, Julia Gilbert, Mountain Home, 19:49.9.

14, Oakley Reid, Preston, 19:54.5.

15, Anna Gilbert, Mountain Home, 19:57.4.

16, Alexia Corona, Ridgevue, 19:58.2.

17, Tenley Kirkbride, Preston, 19:58.6.

18, Maren Leffler, Preston, 19:59.1.

19, Emily Despain, Blackfoot, 20:04.3.

20, Elly Jeppsen, Preston, 20:05.0.

Boys team scores: 1, Blackfoot 44. 2, Preston 57. 3, Twin Falls 111. 4, Pocatello 127. 5, Bishop Kelly 132. 6, Skyline 146. 7, Sandpoint 190. 8, Moscow 200. 9, Burley 234. 10, Vallivue 265. 11, Canyon Ridge 301. 12, Ridgevue 327. 13, Emmett 349. 14, Jerome 371. 15, Shelley 414.

Boys top individuals

1, Eli Gregory, Blackfoot, 15:43.0.

2, Stockton Stevens, Twin Falls, 15:46.2.

3, Matt Thomas, Blackfoot, 15:46.4.

4, Edison Leffler, Preston, 15:58.2.

5, Sunny Gunn, Pocatello, 16:04.2.

6, Garrett Hale, Preston, 16:04.2.

7, Aaron Bradshaw, Burley, 16:06.1.

8, Justin Whitehead, Blackfoot, 16:14.6.

9, Austin Clough, Bishop Kelly, 16:17.0.

10, Daniel Russell, Bishop Kelly, 16:23.1.

11, JT Morgan, Blackfoot, 16:24.2.

12, Samuel Fish, Vallivue, 16:29.8.

13, Ridge Wilding, Skyline, 16:32.0.

14, Reynger Davidsavor, Preston, 16:34.0.

15, Anthony Botch, Twin Falls, 16:39.4.

16, Luke Visser, Preston, 16:45.5.

17, Derek Schultz, Mountain Home, 16:46.1.

18, Gage Cordner, Preston, 16:46.4.

19, Tyler Stoker, Bishop Kelly, 16:46.5.

20, Brody Kemble, Middleton, 16:51.2.