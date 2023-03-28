Who makes our ultimate cricket commentary team?

Does the much-loved Test Match Special double act of Jonathan Agnew and Brian Johnston make our fantasy commentary team?

Sky have named a strong on-screen line-up for this year’s Ashes, but how would these fine men and women fare against the commentary box legends of yesteryear? Here, we present our all-time fantasy Ashes line-up of hosts, pundits, and analysts.

Host

Richie Benaud. Not just a wily captain, an excellent leg-spinner and a more-than-useful bat (first class average of 36), the great man was also an exceptional all-rounder as a broadcaster. He could host (“morning, everyone”), he could commentate in his evocative, sparse signature style (“Jones!... Bowden!... Kasprowicz the man to go”) and he could offer trenchant, insightful opinions as well, such as on the Trevor Chappell underarm bowling incident (“a disgraceful performance from a captain who got his sums wrong… one of the worst things I have seen done on a cricket field.”) Could be in any number of these categories but who better to open our dream broadcast?

In the selectors’ thoughts: Mark Nicholas, Tony Lewis, Ian Ward.

Richie Benaud was brilliant in any number of broadcasting roles - PA/Sean Dempsey

Commentator

Tough category with many to choose from but the final decision came down to two BBC legends, arguably better known on the radio, but consummate broadcasters and cricket men both. Jonathan Agnew just loses out to Christopher Martin-Jenkins, former cricket correspondent of course of this very paper. Like Agnew, CMJ saw his role not just as a fair, deeply knowledgeable describer of the sporting action but as having a duty, even a moral obligation, to defend the interests and reputation of the greatest of all games.

In the selectors’ thoughts: Bill Lawry, Jim Maxwell, Tony Cozier.

Analyst

A certain Yorkshireman of this parish was an early pioneer of the sort of sports broadcasting that is done so superbly by Sky Sports these days: tactical, technical, analytical and giving you the ex-professional’s insights of what it is like to face the best bowling, or bowl at the greatest players alive. Simon Hughes, also once a Telegraph stalwart, was the first person to do this really well on the telly in his Channel 4 ‘The Analyst’ role. Sky’s coverage will benefit this summer from the sharp and clever Ricky Ponting, joining the top-quality Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, who gets the nod, just, from his former England colleague for his shrewd, insightful illuminations.

In the selectors’ thoughts: Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Atherton, Hughes.

Firebrand

English cricket fans like it when the team is doing well, but they like it all the more when the team is doing badly. We are a nation of masochists, and nothing gets the national juices flowing more than a hapless England batting order being eviscerated on-air by a fuming, former great. Fred Trueman set the template for the exasperated “I don’t know what’s going on out there” harrumphing, also a stock-in-trade of Ian, now Lord, Botham with his "beats me, Bob." But all shrink before the withering righteous fury of the late, great, Big, Bad Bob Willis, steaming in off the long run to decimate an England batting line up. Much missed.

In the selectors’ thoughts: Ray Illingworth, Michael Holding, David Gower (in recent years)

David Gower, Bob Willis, Ian Botham and David Lloyd - Martin Pope

Wordsmiths, poets, wildcards…

Given the length of the days, even the most exciting match has its lulls, and you cannot have eight hours of solid analysis. Sky’s coverage is, if not poorer as such, then certainly more monochrome since the departure of David Lloyd with his eccentricity and wit. Traditionally more of a radio role, but the likes of Shane Warne brought humour and levity to the TV booths as well. The TMS holy trinity of Henry Blofeld, Brian Johnston and John Arlott will live in the memory for as long as there is an England, but it’s Johnners whose infectious mischief is cherished most.

In the selectors’ thoughts: Vic Marks, Tony Greig, Kerry O’Keeffe